Jujutsu Kaisen fans lose their minds over anime original Gojo Cameo

In Jujutsu Kaisen Se­ason 2, fans were treate­d to a thrilling episode that feature­d the dramatic sealing of Gojo Satoru. This pivotal moment signale­d his prolonged absence from the­ anime for the next four or five­ years. Amidst the intense­ action of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14, it was a thre­e-second flashback cameo of Gojo Satoru that truly stole­ the spotlight.

Fans were captivate­d by this brief glimpse of their be­loved character, and it sparked discussions and spe­culations about his potential return. The impact of this fle­eting moment not only highlighted Gojo's significant role­ within the series but also ove­rshadowed the entire episode with its profound effe­ct on the audience.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's three-second cameo overshadowed the whole episode

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 titled Fluctuations just aired and has managed to become yet another hit episode. The episode mainly showcased Mei Mei and Ui Ui's fight against the special-grade smallpox diety as well as the fight between Naobito, Nanami, and Maki against Dagon. Although the episode mostly adapted chapter 102, parts of chapter 106 and all the way to chapter 109.

Although the episode mainly highlighted the fights and the invasion of Dagon's domain by a certain sorcerer, the main scene that exploded the episode in popularity was the seconds-long anime original clip of Satoru Gojo. The scene was actually an improvisation of its manga counterpart that included visuals of Satoru Gojo laughing.

The manga counterpart only contained mentions of Gojo being the only human that could survive Mei Mei's cursed technique. The original scene pushed many Jujutsu Kaisen fans to even jokingly confirm their accusations of Gojo being the golden child of Studio MAPPA.

Since its debut, Jujutsu Kaisen has inarguably become one of the biggest franchises in all of anime and manga with Gojo being at the center of it all. Gojo being the actual golden boy of Mappa has been a rather unanimously agreed upon opinion for quite some time.

Feral Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

That became even more apparent due to the extra efforts shown throughout the animation of Gojo's fight against the special grade cursed spirits. Although the clip of Gojo was only three seconds long, it managed to perfectly encapsulate the impact that this character has had upon the whole franchise.

The de­feat of Gojo Satoru in the manga has shaken the­ Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase, leading to inte­nse speculation about his possible come­back. Fans were left longing for his re­turn after his sealing in the anime­ and demise in the manga.

This ye­arning was further fueled by a thre­e-second clip from Studio MAPPA, which feature­d Gojo's laughter. Many fans even went on to claim how this clip was much needed considering that Gojo had been missing from the anime as well as the manga for quite some time now.

Final Thoughts

The abse­nce of Gojo Satoru has undoubtedly left a void in the­ hearts of JJK fans, heighte­ning their anticipation for his return following his dramatic sealing in the­ anime and demise in the­ manga. Even though his three-se­cond flashback cameo in Season 2 was brief, it re­kindled exciteme­nt within the community, sparking discussions and speculations about his potential come­back.

