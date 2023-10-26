Jujutsu Kaisen fans lose their minds over anime original Gojo Cameo

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, fans were treated to a thrilling episode that featured the dramatic sealing of Gojo Satoru. This pivotal moment signaled his prolonged absence from the anime for the next four or five years. Amidst the intense action of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14, it was a three-second flashback cameo of Gojo Satoru that truly stole the spotlight.
Fans were captivated by this brief glimpse of their beloved character, and it sparked discussions and speculations about his potential return. The impact of this fleeting moment not only highlighted Gojo's significant role within the series but also overshadowed the entire episode with its profound effect on the audience.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's three-second cameo overshadowed the whole episode
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 titled Fluctuations just aired and has managed to become yet another hit episode. The episode mainly showcased Mei Mei and Ui Ui's fight against the special-grade smallpox diety as well as the fight between Naobito, Nanami, and Maki against Dagon. Although the episode mostly adapted chapter 102, parts of chapter 106 and all the way to chapter 109.
Although the episode mainly highlighted the fights and the invasion of Dagon's domain by a certain sorcerer, the main scene that exploded the episode in popularity was the seconds-long anime original clip of Satoru Gojo. The scene was actually an improvisation of its manga counterpart that included visuals of Satoru Gojo laughing.
The manga counterpart only contained mentions of Gojo being the only human that could survive Mei Mei's cursed technique. The original scene pushed many Jujutsu Kaisen fans to even jokingly confirm their accusations of Gojo being the golden child of Studio MAPPA.
Since its debut, Jujutsu Kaisen has inarguably become one of the biggest franchises in all of anime and manga with Gojo being at the center of it all. Gojo being the actual golden boy of Mappa has been a rather unanimously agreed upon opinion for quite some time.
That became even more apparent due to the extra efforts shown throughout the animation of Gojo's fight against the special grade cursed spirits. Although the clip of Gojo was only three seconds long, it managed to perfectly encapsulate the impact that this character has had upon the whole franchise.
The defeat of Gojo Satoru in the manga has shaken the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase, leading to intense speculation about his possible comeback. Fans were left longing for his return after his sealing in the anime and demise in the manga.
This yearning was further fueled by a three-second clip from Studio MAPPA, which featured Gojo's laughter. Many fans even went on to claim how this clip was much needed considering that Gojo had been missing from the anime as well as the manga for quite some time now.
Final Thoughts
The absence of Gojo Satoru has undoubtedly left a void in the hearts of JJK fans, heightening their anticipation for his return following his dramatic sealing in the anime and demise in the manga. Even though his three-second flashback cameo in Season 2 was brief, it rekindled excitement within the community, sparking discussions and speculations about his potential comeback.
