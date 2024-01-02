Jujutsu Kaisen fans making Tokyo Revengers comparisons is an insult to Akutami's writing

In recent weeks, Jujutsu Kaisen fans have ruthlessly criticized the series’ overall direction and creator, author, and illustrator Gege Akutami’s writing of the latest events. While much of this criticism stems from the constant deaths of fan-favorites such as Satoru Gojo, Hajime Kashimo, and more, there are others going further with their assertions.

Some Jujutsu Kaisen fans are even going as far as to compare the story's final descent to conclusion to that of mangaka Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers. Ending late last year, the Tokyo Revengers manga was regarded as having one of the worst final stretches and endings of all time, even by the series’ own fanbase.

While all media and the reception and criticism of it is subjective, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are likely being a tad too harsh by comparing Akutami’s series and its ending to that of Wakui’s.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and the views expressed here are entirely the author's own.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans simply taking criticism too far by comparing series to Tokyo Revengers

Why it’s an insult to Akutami’s writing, explained

One of the biggest flaws in Jujutsu Kaisen fans’ comparison of the series to Tokyo Revengers stems from how consistently well-written Akutami’s original manga series is. Whereas Wakui’s manga was shaky from long before its final arc, fans are only just recently beginning to take issue with how Akutami is writing the series. As mentioned above, these recent criticisms also seem to be motivated by specific character deaths rather than poor general writing.

While the point being made that good writing can be achieved without forcing character deaths is a valid one, that simply isn’t the kind of series Akutami has written thus far. Even in the Shibuya Incident and Culling Game story arcs, characters were being killed off left and right with good narrative purpose and significance. Fans are likely specifically taking issue with recent instances due to how close the series is to its end, and likewise being tired of these deaths.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Akutami’s recent choices have been bad writing. For example, Satoru Gojo’s death is a good writing choice in that it’s the only way to free him from the identity crisis which Suguru Geto posed to him during their teenage years. Gojo revival theories from Jujutsu Kaisen fans not only acknowledge this fact, but even implement it as a key aspect of why they believe Gojo is coming back.

Whereas many aspects of Wakui’s writing in the final legs of his manga serve little to no narrative purpose or significance, every step Akutami has taken has clearly been planned. Like Gojo, Hajime Kashimo’s death at Sukuna’s hands also gave him a sense of closure and solace, which he had been searching for his entire life.

While the mourning of Jujutsu Kaisen fans for these character deaths and others in recent weeks are valid, the criticism surrounding them is not. Arguing that their deaths are poor writing ignores the narrative significance of the context of these deaths, and also insults the clear planning Akutami put into their respective character arcs.

Likewise, comparing Akutami’s meticulously organized writing to Wakui’s seemingly chapter-to-chapter improvisation ignores the peaks of Akutami’s series thus far. While criticism and reception of media is subjective, there are oftentimes where specific opinions and claims are objectively wrong, which includes the recent comparisons of Akutami’s series and writing to Wakui’s.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.