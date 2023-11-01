Jujutsu Kaisen fans outraged as Akutami neglects Yuji vs Sukuna before going on a hiatus

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 is supposed to be released on November 6, 2023, the spoilers for the same have come out. Following the release of the colored illustration in the previous chapter, fans were confident that the upcoming chapter would feature Yuji vs Sukuna, however, Mangaka Gege Akutami left them very disappointed.

The previous chapter saw a flashback of Angel suggesting the other sorcerers to let Takaba take on Kenjaku during their fight against Sukuna. Following that, the chapter focused on the fight as Takaba and Kenjaku went back and forth with their comedy. However, the end of the chapter left Takaba destroyed, and questioning himself.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga disappoints fans with no Yuji vs Sukuna in chapter 241

Jujutsu Kaisen Lead Color Page released in WSJ #48 (Image via Shueisha)

Last week, the manga series released a new colored illustration that gave fans a better look at Yuji Itadori's arm, hinting at a possible Cursed Technique. Ever since then, fans have been hoping that the manga would focus on Yuji's fight against Sukuna in the upcoming chapter.

However, as revealed by Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 spoilers, the upcoming manga title is set to focus on Takaba's flashback and his fight against Kenjaku. The situation disappointed fans even more when it was revealed that the manga series was set to go on a hiatus after the upcoming chapter's official release.

Therefore, fans may have to wait for quite a long time before witnessing Yuji vs Sukuna.

How fans reacted to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 spoilers

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As fans would know, the manga series' spoilers are leaked online after the same gets released in Japan in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Hence, the time at which the spoilers get leaked worldwide differs from one region to another.

Thus, unlike certain countries where people can access the spoilers in the morning, there are many countries where people have to stay up quite late in the night to read the spoilers. Therefore, when fans realized that the chapter was focused on Takaba and Kenjaku, and not Yuji vs Sukuna, they were disappointed and lost all the hype they had for the chapter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans even went after Mangaka Gege Akutami for trolling them with the colored illustration. While some jokingly threatened the series creator, others sarcastically thanked them for a chapter that, as per them, was not good.

Using this opportunity, some Jujutsu Kaisen fans also tried going after One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda as they compared the two series creators' storytelling. While fans disliked Gege Akutami's stint of manga chapters featuring Takaba and Kenjaku, they believed that Eiichiro Oda's stint while working on the Wano Country Arc was worse.

Screenshot of tweet from Jujutsu Kaisen fan criticizing the chapter (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Many fans believed that the fight between Takaba and Kenjaku was very unnecessary. There was no way that Kenjaku was going to defeat a major antagonist like Kenjaku. Hence, Takaba's defeat was almost guaranteed. Nevertheless, the manga was stretching the fight for no reason.

One fan even conveyed that if Takaba somehow managed to weaken Kenjaku, it would drastically hinder the upcoming fights, hence, making the whole fight pointless. To make matters worse, the series was planned to go on a break right after the release of chapter 241.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.