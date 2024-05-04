Jujutsu Kaisen fans turn Kendrik Lamar's beef with Drake into the epic Sukuna vs. Gojo moment

Jujutsu Kaisen fans seem to be quite intrigued by Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake. While the anime has little to no relevance with respect to the rising tension between Drake and Lamar, some fans decided to connect the two through the medium of art.

One of the most fascinating things about massive fanbases is that fans constantly find ways to contribute to the community. Anime fanbases often create an impressive array of fan art pieces and the latest to go viral is a representation of Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake, turning them to Sukuna and Gojo, respectively.

The end result was the culmination of two worlds - hip-hop and anime, which fans absolutely loved.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Why did Jujutsu Kaisen fans reference Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake

One of the main reasons for this reference is because of its importance in the sphere of hip-hop. Anyone who listens to either artist will know that they have a sour relationship, despite that not being the case during the earlier parts of their career. Kendrick Lamar’s track, Like That, seems to have triggered a chain of events, with both artists releasing diss tracks one after another.

Drake responded with Pushups, targeting the likes of Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar, and popular NBA player Ja Morant. Lamar’s beef with Drake only intensified when the former dropped Euphoria and 6:16 in LA. A few hours before the time of writing, the Canadian rapper responded to Kendrick with a new track called Family Matters.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans took it upon themselves to visually represent Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake by turning them into characters from the manga. They turned Kendrick Lamar to Sukuna from the panel where he killed Gojo Satoru in chapter 236. Drake was represented as Gojo, who came up short and died soon after their fight.

How did fans react to the fan art piece?

Clearly, fans of the manga series loved seeing Kendrick Lamar and Drake being portrayed in this manner. Based on the replies in the thread, a majority of the fanbase believes that Kendrick Lamar emerged victorious in this battle of words. Netizens also appreciated the crossover between their favorite anime series with rap battles that are currently ongoing.

"wtf this goes hard as f**k", said one fan

"I love the rap beef x jjk crossovers", said another

"Goes hard ngl", said a netizen

That being said, there are a few people in the comments section who believe that Drake's verses were better than Kendrick Lamar's. Some fans who supported Drake in this outing felt that the roles needed to be switched here. Drake in Sukuna's place would have been far more accurate to these fans.

"Top tier hatin", said one fan

"Nah it's the other way around because Drake the one getting jumped by the whole verse", said another

"Drake still own him", said a netizen

It's quite clear that the hip-hop and anime spheres have fused together in the most unique ways possible. The artist's rendering skills were impeccable, since they managed to translate the faces of real-life people in the medium of manga. Fans wish to see similar such references with other animmanga series.

