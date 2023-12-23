Jujutsu Kaisen game all but confirms Gojo's final words to Geto in the movie

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 served as a prequel movie that gave the fanbase some insight into Gojo and Yuta Okkotsu’s relationship in the film. Within the narrative, Ghetto Suguru was the prime antagonist, and he was killed by Yuta in the final moments of the film. Interestingly, moments before Geto’s death in the series, we could see Gojo say something to Geto, which was never shown in the movie or the manga series.

Ever since this scene debuted on the big screens, fans have been speculating on various possible phrases that Gojo could have said. Among the myriad of theories, one particular interpretation was provided by an X (formerly known as Twitter) user, @BocchiZaYoru, and YouTube content creator, @gojo-hanno.

The theory claims that the latest Jujutsu Kaisen game has potentially given fans a clue regarding Gojo's last words to his dear friend. Let’s take a look at this theory in detail.

Disclaimer: This article explores a theory proposed by fans of Jujutsu Kaisen. Therefore, the article is speculative in nature.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring a fan theory surrounding Gojo’s last words to Geto before the latter’s death

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is the latest game from the anime and manga series. In this game, fans relive the same scene that was shown towards the climactic moments of the prequel movie. In the game, Gojo’s final words are replaced with a string of hyphen symbols. Counting the number of hyphens used seemed to spark an interesting train of thought.

The number of hyphens used in a string amounted to 8. The next step was to identify lines in Japanese that had a total of 8 characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. Upon searching, a few lines showed up, but one in particular piqued the interest of the people who proposed this theory.

Gojo's dialogue to Yuta which could also be his final words to Geto Suguru (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

There is a line in the film where he talks to Yuta and says, “You’ll be lonely.” This particular phrase in Japanese had a total of 8 characters, “一人は寂しいよ？” The theory suggests that these are Gojo’s final words to Geto.

At first, this line might seem strange, but it works perfectly when we take a look at their relationship. Gojo could have said this to Geto Suguru before he died, stating that his best friend would feel lonely without him. There is a panel in the manga series where Shoko says, “I was there wasn’t I? So what do you mean “alone” you idiot!” This phrase can be looked at again as Shoko Ieiri’s response to Gojo’s last words.

Shoko's response in the manga series which could also be looked at as a response to Gojo's words to Geto (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

In a different panel, Gojo was seen with bandages, and the shot seemed like it was from Shoko’s point of view. The bandages suggest that Gojo had just killed Geto. In the panel, he states that nobody ever needs to be lonely again. This is another statement that further strengthens the argument.

Shoko Ieiri's point of view showcasing Gojo (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the final words that Gojo uttered could be “you’ll be lonely.” The Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade game’s utilization of the hyphens led to a string of clues that were tied together. That being said, this article merely explores a fan theory. We urge the entire fanbase to wait patiently for the official sources to confirm the same.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.