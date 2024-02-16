Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami's old Valentine's Day poll comments further prove his hatred for Gojo

Gojo Satoru is likely one of the most, if not the most, popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. To Gojo fans, it seems unfathomable that anyone could dislike their favorite teacher.

Particularly anime fans have stood strong about their beloved character’s popularity. Oftentimes, one might ponder upon what there could be to dislike considering the character's complexity, role and design even.

However, the narrative is completely different with Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami whose disfavour for Gojo is well-known in the fandom. Quite often it has been expressed in one way or another through various means. One such method has been through the comments of the mangaka himself.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege's prior Valentine's Day poll comments solidify his disapproval for Gojo

Diving straight in, Gege Akutami is no stranger to posting subtle or actually not so subtle comments on social media showcasing a disfavour towards Gojo. Often comments by him on the character left the fandom in fits of laughter. This time was no different.

A thread surfaced on X pointing out the comments made by the author back in the day. As you may have guessed already, they happened to be on the occasion of Valentine's. Polls were created and voted upon on social media to gauge anime characters' popularity.

Unsurprisingly, given Jujutsu Kaisen's massive rise to stardom, a certain white-haired character scored quite well on them. Rolling back the years, Gojo Satoru topped the polls in 2020 and ranked 5th the following year. Of course, Gege Akutami had something to say each time.

His comments, comprising of statement such as "Okay, I get it already..." and "You're still alive, huh?" were hilarious to begin with. But then the ensuing events of the story had fans charge the mangaka with hate towards their favourite character.

They felt that Gojo's death was untimely, nonchalantly handled and massively rushed. Not to mention, he was sealed for a substantial 2 years rendering him unable to contribute to the story in any way. But then again, to be fair to Gege, he has been vocal about his disfavour towards the Six Eyes user.

Where did it begin?

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The debate, if it may, ignited with a fan tweeting about how there could be a dislike for Satoru Gojo after watching Jujutsu Kaisen. The original tweet included manga images as well. This then trickled to a point wherein some manga enthusiasts bafflingly brought up the creator's very vocal dislike of Gojo.

Now, every issue of Weekly Shōnen Jump comes with an “Author’s note/comment” section. Mangakas often leave messages here for their readers. Online platforms, like Manga Plus or Viz, also feature something similar to allow authors to comment.

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami, besides being noted for his Gen-Z humor and relatable, slice-of-life comments, has mentioned Gojo when he talked about his work. However, it has not always been in a very pleasant light. Akutami has also spoken about Gojo in his interviews - one instance rallying fans to vote for Kento Nanami over Gojo in a Popularity Poll.

Final Thoughts

It is not unusual for artists to feel a certain aversion to the things they have created. It's possible that their less well-considered works eclipse what they consider to be their masterpieces. In other cases, the character takes over the story and the author might grow displeased with them.

In this case, the situation might be attributed to Gojo's credentials. He stood as the most powerful character in the entire series, unquestionably and canonically, due to which he frequently adopted a befitting attitude. He did tend to have an arrogant air and a God Complex, but had the abilities to back it up.

Nonetheless, his death was likely necessary for story progression. Through such an event, the Jujutsu High sorcerers, Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu in particular, have developed so much.

Regardless of what Akutami himself sees his creation as, Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Satoru has cemented himself as one of anime and manga's most popular characters.