Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege has already revealed how Maki prepared during the timeskip

Itadori Yuji and Okkotsu Yuta faced the wrath of Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 as the King of Curses will now be on the offense. At the last minute, Maki makes her entry, and things remain uncertain as to how she will fight Sukuna.

While Yuji and Yuta kept Sukuna busy in battle, Maki's whereabouts became unknown as she vanished from the main picture of Jujutsu Kaisen. But where did she go when her fellow sorcerers were giving their all against the King of Curses? This relates to the last time Maki appeared in the manga series when she faced Naoya Zenin.

Before this fight, Maki met two reincarnated players who took part in the Culling Games. These helped her mature and get her head clear so that she could face Naoya with her full power. It could be that she was training with these players while Yuji and Yuta were facing Sukuna and now, she could display some new techniques against the King of Curses.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and also might contain the author's opinions.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The author has already revealed how Maki trained while Yuji and Yuta were fighting Sukuna

Maki as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shuiesha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195, two players were introduced in the Culling Games who were reincarnated from some past era. One was Hagane Daido, a master swordsman, and the other one was Rokujushi Miyo, a sumo enthusiast.

As Noritishi was helping Maki against Naoya, Daido made a surprise entry. Maki sensed something from him and threw her blade towards him. As soon as he grabbed the blade, an atmosphere was created which cjreated fear among the sorcerers present around Daido.

Daido later displayed his swordsmanship and hit Naoya's spirit, although he wasn't able to see him. This put Maki in thought as she had tried so many times to hit Naoya but was unable to do so. Miyo invited Maki to his simple domain for some sparing, which Maki agreed to as she wanted to blow some steam.

There, Miyo helped Maki free her mind and un-constrain herself from the environment. After more than a thousand matches, Miyo's domain got dissolved and Maki emerged as a much stronger fighter than before. Maki overwhelmed Naoya with her speed, which forced him to put out his domain expansion, Time Cell Moon Palace.

Daida and Miyo tried to attack Naoya in his domain but were hit by the domain's sure-hit technique, which left them powerless. When Naoya moved his head around to look for Maki, he got stabbed behind his back by the latter and got defeated. This dissolved his domain and all three of them emerged with Daido and Miyo seriously injured.

After this fight ended, Maki disappeared and there has been no update on where she was and what she was doing in Jujutsu Kaisen. She later made her appearance during the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen.

It is speculated that Maki could have continued her training under Daido and Miyo after her battle with Naoya Zenin. As they were both willing to go against Maki, after witnessing her speed against Naoya, it could be said that she spent a good amount of time learning everything from these two experts and became an even stronger fighter.

Maki Zenin and Toji Fushigoro

Maki (left) and Toji (right) as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shuiesha)

After Maki took down Naoya, she was declared a fighter with strength on par with the famous Toji Fushigoro. Both Maki and Toji were blessed with Heavenly Restriction, which caused their bodies to have no cursed energy. But their physical capabilities were superhuman, which made them survive in the Jujutsu world.

Now that she has returned to fight against Sukuna, she could be a stronger fighter than Toji Fushigoro, considering she underwent proper training under Daida and Miyo. The fight between them is yet to be released, but Maki's fighting potential could be highlighted in the next chapters.