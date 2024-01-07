Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's return may be around the corner (but at a great cost)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 marked the unfortunate demise of Gojo Satoru. A destructive battle against the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, was followed by a peculiar scene in what seems to be a different realm. In it, Gojo was reunited with his best friend Suguru Geto. The former spoke with his buddy about the battle he had and shortly after was greeted by a young Kento Nanami and Yu Haibara. Simply put, he had to choose to either go North or South.

This is where the panels end, and Gojo is seen cleaved half above the waist - the strongest sorcerer has been bested. Thus began extreme speculation that he would someday return, given his previous encounter with death against Toji. But now, with a little teaser from Gege Akutami, Gojo could make an emphatic return, but he won't quite be the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Satoru could return, but not without consequence

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami kicked off 2024 with illustrations of Gojo and Sukuna to promote volume 25 of the manga. The same is slated to be published in two newspapers, namely ‘Asahi Shimbun’ and ‘Yomiuri Shimbun’. Needless to say, fans of the series were beyond delighted.

A special promotional video was also released on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The PV was aired via Shonen Jump's official YouTube channel for its newly released volume 25. Given that the latest manga volume majorly features the fight between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, the promotional video hyped up the fight.

Return of the strongest sorcerer?

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

However, the Jujutsu Kaisen PV featured something very interesting that hinted at a possible Gojo Satoru return. There was a phrase in Japanese that roughly translates to “full resurrection,” which caught viewers’ attention. This led to the belief that the Six Eyes user might return.

Added to that, there were what looked to be chains around his eyes. Normally, chains would point to Binding Vows. If a theory were to be formulated on a hint like this, it could be built as follows - On the verge of death, Gojo forms a Binding Vow to forgo his Six Eyes/vision entirely to stay alive. So far, Shoko Ieiri is presumed alive and could arrive at the same location just in time to heal him.

So, simply put, Gojo would have to lose his Six Eyes and give up the title of "Strongest Sorcerer". Jujutsu Kaisen has already shown the power his Six Eyes holds, and given that it is a once-in-a-generation phenomenon, it is beyond valuable. Thus, in some sense, Gojo would be nerfed to pull off a return.

What else could "full resurrection” mean?

Ryomen Sukuna at full power in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Moving over to the other end, "full resurrection” could also have something to do with Ryomen Sukuna instead. Manga readers will be aware that towards the latter half of the Culling Games, Sukuna's patience is rewarded when he finally takes over Megumi Fushiguro's body.

Upon doing so, he makes quick work of Yuji Itadori, Hana Kurusu (Angel), and Maki Zenin and escapes. Thus begins his efforts to regain his original form from the Heian Period. Back then, he resembled a demon with four arms and two faces. But till then, he sports the body of his new host, Megumi.

So, in this case, "full resurrection” could mean a full revival for the King of Curses, i.e., from Megumi Fushiguro to his true demonic form.

Final Thoughts

Team Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 could not come sooner, as now fans have something even more hyped to look forward to. Gojo Satoru vs Ryomen Sukuna is likely the singular most anticipated fight that lovers of the series want to see brought to life by animation giant MAPPA.

Given their track record, it will be nothing short of extraordinary. Till then, fans can wait with bated breath for every detail that is released regarding the same. As for the teaser, it could either be Gojo's return or Sukuna's rebirth - only time will tell.