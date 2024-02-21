Jujutsu Kaisen and Hunter X Hunter fans fight over Shibuya vs. Chimera Ant

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 created a standard for modern anime with its masterclass direction and amazing writing, which has earned it comparison with Hunter x Hunter and other big Shounen names. Although the sequel was criticized by the fandom due to the MAPPA animator's strict work conditions, the anime still concluded with a third-season announcement.

Fans have now started to compare this sequel with some past anime series that were known for their amazing animation, and key among these comparisons is one between the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Shibuya arc) and Hunter x Hunter Chimera ant arc.

There are many pros and cons in both these amazing anime series, which will be discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are subjective and limited to the author.

Fans engage in debate over Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Arc vs. Hunter x Hunter Chimera ant arc

Expand Tweet

Anime fans have taken to X and claimed that the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen is better than the Chimera ant arc of Hunter x Hunter.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finished airing on December 28, 2024, and adapted two of the most anticipated arcs of the manga series: Gojo's Past arc and the Shibuya arc.

Gojo's Past arc, as the name suggests, followed the story of when the strongest sorcerer in existence, Gojo Satoru, was a Jujutsu High student and awakened his powers after the incident with the Star Prisma Vessel.

The Shibuya arc followed the raid of the cursed spirits on the Shibuya station, with their only goal being to seal away Gojo Satoru. The season was supported by two catchy opening songs, animation like none other, and some departures that left fans heartbroken.

Yuji (left) and Gon (right) as seen in their anime series (Image via MAPPA & BONES)

Hunter x Hunter is a Shounen anime series that has two anime adaptations. The first one started airing in October 1999 and was animated by Nippon Animation. The second adaptation, which is more well-known among the fandom, started airing in October 2011 and was animated by animation studio Madhouse.

The second adaptation covered some of the best arcs of the manga series, with the most famous one being the Chimera Ant arc. The Chimera Ant arc followed the protagonists, Gon Freecs and Killua, as they took part in the Extermination mission for hunting down the Chimera Ants, an otherworldly species that was feasting on human beings, causing an uproar among the hunters.

Fans have shown varied reactions to the opinion that the Shibuya arc is better than the Chimera Ant arc, with some agreeing and others disagreeing.

Reaction from the fans

Fans react to the Shibuya arc being compared to the Chimera ant arc (Image via X/Twitter)

Like every Shounen anime, the Chimera Ant arc had its moments that inspired fans. The villains and protagonists of this series underwent the majority of their character development during this arc, which made its story intriguing.

The Chimera Ant arc was relatively slow-paced as it was accompanied by a detailed narration. Narration was also a key part of Jujutsu Kaisen but it was comparatively brief and the anime focused more on the fights and the arc progression.