Jujutsu Kaisen: Major predictions for chapter 266 spoilers

With the Weekly Shonen Jump Publication break week now over, fans are eager to see what Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga has in store for them as Yuji and Sukuna begin their fight. While it’s not confirmed that they’ll be fighting, fans are mostly in agreement that this is the only logical path forward for the series considering chapter 265’s events.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for the next installment in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series are unavailable as of this article’s writing. These spoilers are likely to come out later this week, now that the series’ break week is indeed over. However, the series’ spoiler process is also liable to go defunct at any time without warning, meaning there’s no certainty regarding if spoilers will come, let alone when.

That being said, there are aspects of and events within Jujutsu Kaisen’s upcoming official release that fans can likely count on being present even without verifiable spoilers. As mentioned above, chapter 265 is all but guaranteed to see Sukuna and Yuji begin fighting, with the only questions being how long the fight will last and where it will take place.

Jujutsu Kaisen will likely see Yuji’s Domain Expansion be the location of his final fight with Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265 will likely open up with Yuji’s answer to Sukuna’s latest threat, which may not be an answer at all. It’s possible that Yuji instead silently prepares to fight, accepting that there is no saving Sukuna following their latest conversation. This should transition into an internal dialogue with Yuji, where he laments his inability to save both Megumi and Sukuna, but is resolved in his choice to sacrifice the latter for the former’s sake.

Meanwhile, Sukuna will likely continue to rant at Yuji about how he promises to kill everyone, unnecessarily describing exactly what he’ll do in an attempt to rile Yuji up. However, Sukuna will also likely get an internal dialogue here, realizing that he’s not exactly in a situation where he can boldly assert his victory and survival.

This should be the prompt for the two to begin rushing at each other, with Jujutsu Kaisen seeing Yuji get the first hit in chapter 265. However, it’s worth remembering that Yuji implied he wasn’t fully aware of his Domain Expansion’s rules and parameters, emphasizing in 265 that he slapped it together haphazardly. Likewise, Sukuna should quickly realize that he has yet to imbue his Cursed Technique into the barrier.

In other words, Yuji is unable to guarantee his Cursed Technique hitting on Sukuna and will likewise need to physically attack him to continue weakening the bond of his soul with Megumi’s body. Sukuna will likely shift tactics here, realizing that being in the Domain isn’t great but is far from a threat. In turn, he’ll likely maintain his distance while trying to think of a way to break through Yuji’s barrier and return them to reality.

Sukuna may reveal he’s unable to make another Binding Vow considering how many he’s already made. This would also be nice as it would provide some expansion on what exactly Binding Vows are before the series ends. However, as Sukuna is questioning this, he’ll likely begin feeling uneasy as he watches Yuji do something. The issue will likely end with the reveal that Yuji tricked Sukuna, and has now begun using the Guaranteed Hit of his Domain.

