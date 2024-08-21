Jujutsu Kaisen: Major predictions for chapter 267 spoilers

Following the incredible final third of chapter 266, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are eagerly awaiting chapter 267’s spoilers and official release throughout the coming week. More specifically, fans are looking for some elaboration on Megumi Fushiguro’s current status, as well as the apparent final finger of Sukuna which was seen in 266’s final panel.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for the next installment in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series are unavailable as of this article’s writing. These spoilers are likely to come out later on this week, now that the series’ break week is indeed over. However, the series’ spoiler process is also liable to go defunct at any time without warning, meaning there’s no certainty regarding if spoilers will come, let alone when.

That being said, there are aspects of and events within Jujutsu Kaisen’s upcoming official release which fans can likely count on being present even without verifiable spoilers. While elaborations are what fans desperately want from the upcoming installment, it’s unlikely that the issue opens with them, instead continuing Yuji and Sukuna’s fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen will likely have Megumi all but fully return in chapter 267

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 is most likely to open up with a continued focus on Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna’s fight against each other, in which Megumi Fushiguro will likely still be involved. Fans can expect to see him activating his Ten Shadows Technique to trip Sukuna up at certain times, with most of these likely to be done in order to keep Yuji safe. This seems likely since, based on chapter 266’s events, Yuji is what Megumi is now struggling to live for.

The issue will also see the pair in Yuji’s Domain Expansion again given his activation of it at chapter 266’s end. This should hopefully give fans more info on exactly what Yuji’s Domain is and how it works, with a change of scenery likely. Fans can also expect to learn the name of Yuji’s Domain here, especially with the manga having recently been confirmed as ending in five chapters.

This should prompt a shift in focus to Sukuna’s internal dialogue with himself, where he’ll be primarily focused on the state of his body and blending of his and Megumi’s souls. The two may even have a brief conversation with each other, where Megumi explains that he has Yuji to thank for reminding him that life is still worth living. This should prompt Sukuna to become enraged at Yuji, at which point he’ll likely notice Yuji’s second missing finger.

In turn, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 should see Sukuna smile and laugh, recognizing that he still has one finger left and that this may not necessarily be the end for him. Yuji will likely think to himself that Sukuna knows, as a flashback begins confirming that Yuji’s finger is the one Rika ate in order to give Yuta Okkotsu the ability to Copy Shrine. This flashback should also reveal where the finger is located, but not see Yuji learn of what the plans for this finger are.

Instead, a return to the present is likely to begin explaining this, with Sukuna suddenly taking damage to his soul which causes his body to all but fall apart. The issue will likely end with a shift in focus to wherever the finger is located, revealing that Nobara Kugisaki has used her Cursed Technique on it to all but kill Sukuna.

