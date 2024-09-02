Jujutsu Kaisen manga could end with the birth of a terrifying character and Sukuna's final finger is the key

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 was released on September 2, 2024, and the chapter showcased the demise of the King of Curses even though Sukuna's last finger was still present in the world. Ignoring such a key detail, the fandom continued celebrating the demise of the series' main antagonist, even though this could be crucial in the upcoming chapter.

The chapter ended with the uncertain fate of Okkotsu Yuta, which could turn out to be more sinister than anyone could ever think of. Before dying, Yaga revealed the method of creating a puppet that could generate its own cursed energy. The method behind creating such a puppet could lead to the sorcerers feeding Gojo's body Sukuna's finger, thus creating a terrifying puppet.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion and has potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Speculating what might Sukuna's last finger do at the climax of the series

Sukuna's finger as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaiseni chapter 268 ended in a happy climax where the main protagonist trio gathered and enjoyed a moment after killing the King of Curses. The trio then rushed towards Jujutsu High to see whether Okkotsu Yuta made it out alive after he sacrificed his body to use Gojo's body through Kenjaku's cursed technique.

With Yuta's fate on a question mark, there is no telling whether he will make it out alive or not. However, the existence of Sukuna's last finger could be one of the deciding factors in this case. After Nobara used Sukuna's last finger to activate her Resonance technique, what happened to the special-grade cursed object wasn't revealed.

Yuta (Gojo) as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

So, there is a chance that the Jujutsu High sorcerers could have it at the moment, but how would they use it to revive Yuta? This goes back to the last moments of Masamichi Yaga when he revealed the secret behind creating a cursed puppet that could generate its own cursed energy to Gakuganji.

As expected, the secret behind it was indeed mind-blowing, which was evident from Gakuganji's facial expressions. This was also the reason why Yaga termed this secret as a 'curse' before passing it to Gakuganji. So, what was this secret? Unfortunately, this secret wasn't revealed, but it could be related to using a cursed object to make something alive.

Geto's body resisting Kenjaku's control (Image via MAPPA)

In the Shibuya arc, when Kenjaku trapped Gojo inside the Prison Realm, Kenjaku's body revolved against him for a while, which was Geto trying to kick Kenjaku out of him. Similarly, Gojo could still have a little consciousness left inside his body, the body that Yuta is using after the sorcerer utilized Kenjaku's cursed technique.

However, after overusing Gojo's body, Yuta fell to the ground and could be considered a useless body with the consciousness of two people inside it. So, combining this body with a special-grade cursed object (Sukuna's last finger) might give birth to a cursed puppet that could share the consciousness of Yuta, Sukuna, and Gojo.

Final thoughts

Although this goes without saying, this article is highly speculative in nature, considering how it speculates such a ridiculous yet predictable outcome to the series after the demise of Sukuna.

Sukuna's last words (I am a curse) and Kenjaku's (My will will be inherited) indicated that the Great Merger could indeed happen. This cursed puppet, created through the naiveness of the sorcerers, could be the reason behind it. Even though Kenjaku passed its activation rights to Megumi, Sukuna could have meddled with its conditions while he was still inside him.

