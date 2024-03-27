Every Jujutsu Kaisen character Gege can still bring back against Sukuna

With Jujutsu Kaisen’s final large-scale battle against Ryomen Sukuna seemingly not ending anytime soon, fans are unsure about how the Jujutsu Tech group can secure a victory at this point. While Miguel’s recent appearance and apparent will to fight Sukuna has brought slight hope in the form of a few key Cursed Tools, fans are still skeptical considering the recent pattern the series has shown.

Likewise, fans are already looking to the future and questioning exactly which characters Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami could have lined up to face Sukuna next. While the list is ever dwindling, there are a few characters fans haven’t seen in quite some time whom they suspect could be next on Akutami’s list to appear.

Fumihiko Takaba, Nobara Kugisaki, and more could be Sukuna's next victims in Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Aoi Todo

Despite losing his Cursed Technique earlier in Jujutsu Kaisen, Aoi Todo may still be able to fight Sukuna (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While Jujutsu Kaisen fan-favorite Aoi Todo was confirmed to have lost his Cursed Technique the last time fans saw him, this doesn’t necessarily mean he’s incapable of fighting any longer. One of the biggest reasons for this is his physical strength and athletic prowess, which in and of themselves are likely powerful enough to pair with a Cursed Tool and take on Sukuna with.

There’s also the fact that, while he’s unable to use his Cursed Technique by itself, Todo may have unlocked a Domain Expansion and could likewise utilize his Cursed Technique that way. Although speculative, these are undoubtedly the two major ways in which Todo could fight Sukuna should he return in upcoming issues.

2) Yoshinobu Gakuganji

Gakuganji's skills could be a match for Sukuna should he reappear before the current Jujutsu Kaisen fight ends (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While seen at the onset of Jujutsu Tech’s fight against Sukuna, Yoshinobu Gakuganji was only witnessed helping Satoru Gojo and Iori Utahime set up the ritual for their respective Cursed Techniques. Likewise, fans have no idea what happened to him since, with the character as likely to be watching the fight as he is to have fully departed the area.

As a result, it’s entirely possible that Gakuganji could be "brought back" into the fight by means of his being the next combatant in line to fight Sukuna. While how effective he would be as a combatant is up for debate, it’s expected that he would at least be able to match Atsuya Kusakabe’s efforts and at a minimum, buy time for others to recover.

3) Noritoshi Kamo

Kamo's Blood Manipulation could prove incredibly useful when paired with another close combat fighter in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While the Noritoshi Kamo better known as Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kenjaku is dead, the former heir of the Kamo could reasonably reappear during the course of the Sukuna fight. While fans learned that he planned to flee Japan with his family last they saw him, it’s entirely possible that he either hasn’t left yet or even returned to aid in the fight. The latter seems especially viable considering the African sorcerer Miguel has also appeared for the fight.

As for how effective Noritoshi could be, Choso and Yuji Itadori’s use of Blood Manipulation proved a fairly effective offense against Sukuna, especially when used in a supporting role. Likewise, although direct conflict with Sukuna may be above his pay grade, he could reappear and aid someone else who will handle the brunt of the burden, that is fighting the King of Curses.

4) Fumihiko Takaba

Jujutsu Kaisen could kill two birds with one stone in the form of Takaba's reappearance (Image via Shueisha)

With Fumihiko Takaba’s last known location in Jujutsu Kaisen being away from the Sukuna battlefield, it’s entirely possible that he reappears in the series by returning to and joining in against Sukuna following his fight with Kenjaku. While some believe he died in battle against Kenjaku, it seems unlikely considering Yuta never mentioned this, and Kenjaku was defeated in the end.

However, it’s worth mentioning that the tease of the true name for Takaba’s Cursed Technique has still yet to be fully elaborated on, suggesting he will reappear at some point. As a result, he’s not only one of the best choices to fight Sukuna on this list but also one of the most likely to actually reappear in the series within this context.

5) Tengen

Tengen's goals, status, and powers in his new form are currently unknown to Jujutsu Kaisen fans (Image via Shueisha)

With Tengen now in a Cursed Womb-like state as of the last time Jujutsu Kaisen fans saw them, their exact goals and power level is unfortunately unknown as of this article’s writing. While the original form fans knew Tengen to be in was one that didn’t lend itself to combat. This is likely to have changed given the new form they have assumed.

Likewise, it’s entirely possible that they could join the Jujutsu Tech forces in their fight against Sukuna, even displaying new powers in the process. This would also help to explain exactly what Kenjaku did to Tengen and how their new form is different from their original, further supporting the idea of their reappearance.

6) Charles Bernard

Jujutsu Kaisen fans haven't seen Charles (center foreground) since his fight with Hakari (center background), but he could prove useful against Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

Having not been seen in Jujutsu Kaisen since losing to Kinji Hakari, the return of Charles Bernard and his G Warstaff Cursed Technique could prove very beneficial to the fight against Sukuna. While Charles would need to fight Sukuna and draw blood for a good amount of time, he could eventually see so far into the future that he could play a purely support role.

Likewise, with such a powerful advantage over Sukuna, this would undoubtedly give fighters like Yuji Itadori and Maki Zen’in the edge they need to potentially earn a victory. This is especially true for these two, given the weapons at their disposal which can affect Sukuna’s and Megumi Fushiguro’s souls, which are essential to Jujutsu Tech’s win condition(s).

7) Nobara Kugisaki

Kugisaki's return is something Jujutsu Kaisen fans still pine for (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Likely the name on this list that has the most support from Jujutsu Kaisen fans, many are betting their bottom dollar on Nobara Kugisaki being Sukuna’s next opponent following Miguel. While her status is unknown, it has yet to be confirmed that she has died in the series, giving many fans hope for her return.

Her Cursed Technique specifically would also be a major boon in the fight given its proven effect on the soul as seen in her fight with Mahito. With how key attacks on the soul are to victory over Sukuna as mentioned above, Kugisaki is not only the perfect choice in terms of combative and narrative logic, but would also receive an enthusiastic response from fans begging for her return.

8) Hagane Daido

Daido not only has the potential to buy time but could even defeat Sukuna if he reappears in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Having not been seen since the ending portion of the Culling Game arc, Maki’s ally Hagane Daido would also be a great choice of Jujutsu Kaisen characters to reappear against Sukuna. Having already proven himself to be incredibly strong and skilled, especially with a sword, the right Cursed Tool could give him a legitimate chance at severely injuring Sukuna at a minimum.

While the loss of his hand during his fight with Naoya Zen’in is a potential inhibition in his combat prowess, he’s likely skilled enough to overcome this loss to the point of at least buying time against Sukuna. As a result, he remains a great choice to reappear against Sukuna in terms of the characters yet to do so.

9) Rokujushi Miyo

Jujutsu Kaisen's Rokujushi Miyo could buy significant time against Sukuna for the others (Image via Shueisha)

Shown to be similarly skilled and strong, Rokujushi Miyo may be the last character likely to reappear against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen, but he’s far from the least. Although Miyo’s particular set of skills makes him less likely to have a legitimate chance at defeating Sukuna, he nevertheless can buy some time if nothing else.

One of the best ways he could do this is with his Simple Domain, which he could likely goad Sukuna into accepting the challenge of given the latter’s ravenous personality. Although time moves much slower within Miyo’s Simple Domain, they could reasonably have enough matches to buy a significant amount of time in the real world, given Sukuna’s personality.

Related links:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 major spoilers to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 official release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 highlights

Jujutsu Kaisen: Miguel's return in chapter 254 signals Gege taking the easy way out (& fans should be worried)

Jujutsu Kaisen gave Miguel a way to beat Sukuna ages ago (and it's not the Black Rope)