Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 will be released on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Miguel’s arrival at the end of chapter 254, fans hope to see him get a chance to fight Sukuna and show what he can do in the coming release and beyond.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 is available as of this article’s writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when these will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events. Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 release date and time

Fans are hoping to see Miguel's fight against Sukuna extend beyond Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255’s Japanese release date and time are Monday, April 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, March 31, 2024. However, select international readers will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, March 31, 2024, like domestic Japanese audiences.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 31, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, April 1, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, April 1, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255: Where to read

Miguel's appearance likely serves as a vehicle for Yuji's return to the battlefield (Image via MAPPA)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free and allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 began with Kusakabe activating his Simple Domain, which allowed him to automatically block Sukuna’s slashes. Eventually, Sukuna teased using the World Bisecting Slash while a flashback played out. In the flashback, Gojo, Mei Mei, and Nanami praised the range and versatility of Kusakabe’s Simple Domain.

Kusakabe then expanded his range in the present to include Sukuna. This caused him to automatically unleash a flurry of strikes, while Nanami said he didn’t know anyone who could withstand this tactic. However, Kusakabe’s sword then broke, prompting him to throw it away and begin fist-fighting Sukuna.

Kusakabe then questioned why he was fighting so hard, saying he owes Yaga even though he wouldn’t criticize him for not going all out in a fight. Kusakabe then shared that Yaga may look sad because they couldn’t fight with each other.

This prompted a continuation of the flashback to Gojo, Mei Mei, and Nanami, in which all three share that the biggest reason they support Kusakabe is how kind-hearted he is. Kusakabe drew his broken sword again, using Cursed Energy to fill the blade. However, Sukuna dodged the attack and countered, leaving Kusakabe greatly wounded. The chapter ended with Miguel saving Ui Ui from Sukuna, who was waiting for him to appear.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255: What to expect (speculative)

Miguel’s debut in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 has thrown a bit of a wrench in what to expect from the coming issue. While it’s possible Miguel could give Sukuna a fight, many fans are viewing him as an essential repeat of Kusakabe. In other words, it’s expected he’ll get one chapter to fight Sukuna before either being killed or forced to retreat.

However, either scenario’s occurrence in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 will likely be used to give some big names time to return to the battlefield, such as Yuji Itadori and Maki Zen’in. Yuta Okkotsu is seemingly unlikely to return, given the massive damage he took and the amount of Cursed Energy he spent, combined with Maki’s dialogue on him in recent issues.

