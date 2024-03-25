Jujutsu Kaisen gave Miguel a way to beat Sukuna ages ago (and it's not the Black Rope)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 was recently released, and Miguel's arrival is probably one of the most bizarre moments in the manga in quite some time, especially considering that the character hasn't made a physical appearance in the series since volume 0.

Furthermore, now that it seems that Kusakabe was at least defeated by Ryomen Sukuna, it appears difficult for Miguel to have a chance against the King of Curses without support.

However, something that several Jujutsu Kaisen fans have noticed is the fact that Miguel perhaps arrived at the moment because he was looking for an item that could help the sorcerers against Sukuna. A lot of people have theorized that it was his Black Rope, which he used against Satoru Gojo in volume 0 to neutralize his Cursed Techniques, but it could be something else that the manga mentioned right before the Culling Game arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining how Miguel perhaps brought the Inverted Spear of Heaven in the recent Jujutsu Kaisen chapter

Expand Tweet

The Inverted Spear of Heaven is the dagger that Toji Fushiguro used during the Hidden Inventory arc when he was fighting Satoru Gojo. It has the function of neutralizing any Cursed Technique that it touches, including people. Master Tengen explained to the main cast that Gojo most likely destroyed the weapon after his fight with Toji, although that is something that wasn't fully confirmed.

Therefore, it isn't out of the realm of imagination that Miguel was tasked by Gojo (or any of the other sorcerers) to find the Inverted Spear of Heaven since it could help in this battle. After all, Gojo and Miguel were on good enough terms for the latter to accept Yuta Okkotsu as his protege in Africa, and considering that Sukuna represents a threat to humanity as a whole, it makes sense that he would want to help out in this situation.

However, the major plothole of this theory is that, on paper, it shouldn't have taken Miguel an entire month to find this weapon if Gojo knew where he hid it. Furthermore, Ui Ui's ability to teleport could save Gojo and Miguel time to find the Inverted Spear of Heaven, so it would beg the question of why the African sorcerer didn't make an appearance or was brought up before his return in chapter 254.

What Miguel's return to the series represents

Miguel in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie (Image via MAPPA).

While Miguel is liked enough in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, there is no denying that his return to the series feels bizarre and out of left field, especially considering that his character was not very prominent.

Further, now that Kusakabe has been defeated by Sukuna, there is a growing feeling that author Gege Akutami doesn't know how to push the plot forward and defeat the King of Curses in a compelling and convincing manner.

As of this writing, and with 254 published chapters, there is no confirmation of the state of Kusakabe, Maki, and Yuta, while the likes of Choso and Yuji are extremely weakened. Furthermore, even if they fully recover, thanks to Shoko, they don't have the strength in numbers and abilities to overpower Sukuna, which begs the question of how Akutami plans to end this story.

Therefore, Miguel's return feels very sudden and underdeveloped, which is not a criticism of the character but rather how his return has been executed. Fans believe it makes the situation look like Akutami has run out of characters to put against Sukuna and many have felt that the formula has become repetitive in this final battle.

Final thoughts

There is a theory that Miguel showed up with the Inverted Spear of Heaven as a way to neutralize Sukuna, although while that could add more logic to his return, the established set up in Jujutsu Kaisen doesn't make it very logical.

As mentioned earlier, Gojo could have told Miguel where the weapon was, and Ui Ui could have taken there, which is why the African sorcerer's return feels bizarre.

Related articles:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254: Sukuna defeats Kusakabe as Miguel steps in

Jujutsu Kaisen: Miguel's return in chapter 254 signals Gege taking the easy way out (& fans should be worried)

Can Miguel finally give Sukuna a long fight? Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 editor's comment raises suspicion

Who is Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen? Yuta's mentor, explained