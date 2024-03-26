Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255: Major spoilers to expect

Following the appearance of Miguel at the end of the previous issue, fans are incredibly excited for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255, set to officially release on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 12 am JST. With the foreign sorcerer set to take on Ryomen Sukuna, fans are unsure of what to expect from their upcoming fight, especially given how Kusakabe’s match with Sukuna went.

Likewise, fans are keen for any and all Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 spoilers they can find. Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers are still a few days away, and any alleged leaks currently available are likely false. The delay in the series’ spoiler process stems from recent arrests made regarding general Weekly Shonen Jump leak practices.

Thankfully, there are a few key events and developments which fans can count on being a part of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 even without the help of verifiable leaks and spoilers. The most significant of these is the start of the fight between Miguel and Sukuna, as well as the two potential trump cards Miguel may be in possession of heading into this fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 likely to break recent cycle of Sukuna opponents with one of two Cursed Tools

Major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 will likely open with Miguel formally introducing himself to Sukuna, who will probably be confused to see a non-Japanese sorcerer enter the fight. This may lead to some subtle lore details about exactly how Miguel became a sorcerer, either revealing him to have Japanese origins or explaining that there are other secretive parts of the world as curse-laden as Japan is.

In either case, Sukuna’s interest will likely be piqued, prompting him to give Ui Ui the chance to escape with Kusakabe, as he’s busy focusing on Miguel (who may even spark his appetite). Fans can expect to see Miguel begin debuting his Cursed Technique here, with fans likely learning of its nature and name at a pace matching Sukuna’s, rather than receiving a narrative info-dump.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 should also see Miguel explain why he’s entering the fight and why he feels he has a legitimate chance, likely teasing this as being related to his Cursed Technique. However, it will likely be revealed that Miguel’s victory actually lies with one of two Cursed Tools in his possession, either the Black Rope made by his sorcerer family or the Inverted Spear of Heaven thought to be destroyed.

Expand Tweet

One of the biggest reasons why the Inverted Spear’s return is a possibility stems from Tengen’s claim that even he doesn’t know what Satoru Gojo did with the tool. While he admitted its destruction was likely, he also shared it was possible that Gojo sealed the blade away internationally.

Likewise, it’s known that Gojo went to Africa to visit Yuta and Miguel at some point prior to his own sealing, meaning that he could have also left the Inverted Spear in their care.

As a result, it’s expected that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 will conclude its focus on the opening segments of Miguel and Sukuna’s fight with the tease of one of these two Cursed Tools being in the former’s possession. While their effectiveness against Sukuna is still unknown as of this article’s writing, it’s likely the best shot Jujutsu Tech and their allies have at victory considering losses incurred thus far.

Related links:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 official release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 highlights

Jujutsu Kaisen: Miguel's return in chapter 254 signals Gege taking the easy way out (and fans should be worried)