Jujutsu Kaisen manga finally shows Gojo using the most anticipated move

With the Obon holiday break for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine approaching its end, spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen have finally arrived, much to the joy of fans everywhere. While fans are waiting for the official release of Gege Akutami’s manga series, spoiler sources for the series have historically been fairly accurate.

Excited fans are putting stock into the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers, which are accurate enough to give fans a reliable sense of the chapter's events. However, if this is indeed the case, fans have a reason for worry with the return of Mahoraga following his wheel’s fourth spin, signifying a full adaptation to Gojo’s Limitless.

However, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers also showed fans the return of one of the series’ most beloved attacks. Furthermore, its use seemingly gave Gojo an advantage over Sukuna, even if only for a brief moment. While it’s unclear how impactful the return will be in the long term, fans are nevertheless excited to see it come back into relevancy once again.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest spoilers claim Gojo uses his highly anticipated Black Flash on Sukuna to great effect

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest spoilers begin with Mahoraga’s wheel making its second spin. Gojo then attacks Sukuna with a Cursed Technique Blue attack, moving towards Sukuna’s blind spot and kicking him. As the wheel turns a third time here, it prompts Yuji to ask how the wheel adapts to a technique exactly. However, no clear answer is given here.

Gojo then surprises Sukuna with the use of Cursed Technique Reversal Red, but it doesn’t do much damage because Sukuna used Domain Amplification just in time. But the Red wasn’t fully neutralized due to being enhanced by the Limitless. As Sukuna teases Gojo, the Red loops around the building they’re fighting next to and hits Sukuna in the back.

Gojo then takes advantage of the situation by hitting Sukuna with a Black Flash, causing his eyes to go white from the hit. However, Mahoraga’s wheel then falls from Sukuna’s head, turning and spinning for a fourth and final time. This traps Gojo in the shadows as Yuta and Yuji to call out to Gojo. The alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers end with Mahoraga appearing from the shadows and slashing Gojo across his chest.

Why the Black Flash’s return is so significant

One of the reasons why the Black Flash’s return was so highly anticipated by fans stems from the context in which it was first introduced. The form initially debuted as a means of demonstrating Yuji’s growth as a sorcerer and established him as someone with levels of potential similar to Kento Nanami.

While this alone is enough to solidify the attack as legendary in the eyes of series fans, the fight in which the move first debuted is also memorable. Together, this creates a lasting and impressive memory of what the Black Flash is for Jujutsu Kaisen readers. Gojo not only bringing the move back but also relies on it in a key moment. As such, this has only further added to this legacy.

On a similar note, Gojo’s use of the technique in such a high-stakes situation further solidifies it as a legitimate move with both skill and strength rather than a simple measuring stick. This helps to further establish it as an impactful skill some sorcerers can tap into while also giving Gojo a new tactic against Sukuna.

The attack’s effects on Sukuna also play a major role in furthering its reputation and legacy, showing his eyes to have gone completely white due to taking the attack’s full force. Regardless of exactly why Sukuna’s eyes went white from the attack, it certainly signifies that Gojo’s Black Flash dealt with a fatal damage to Jujutsu Kaisen’s King of Curses.

However, one downside to the Black Flash’s return is that fans may not see it play a significantly larger role in the fight. Given Mahoraga’s return and subsequent attack on Gojo, it seems that the fight is set to end anytime now. While it’s this creates the aforementioned downside of Black Flash’s return, it’s nevertheless a downside that fans may see the move disappear as quickly as it reappeared.

