Jujutsu Kaisen may still have more story to tell, and Kenjaku's true Cursed Technique is the key

The announcement that Jujutsu Kaisen will conclude in the next five chapters has stirred the fandom. The series was progressing phenomenally well, and it seemed that much of the story remained, with tons of theories and speculations being formulated to answer various questions. However, this decision by creator Gege Akutami suggests that there is one final twist.

This twist could be related to a name that hasn't been uttered for a while now - Kenjaku. As memory serves, he was last seen being decapitated by Yuta Okkotsu in a successful sneak attack. For those familiar with the series, Kenjaku is not one to go down easily and has proven too crafty to not have a contingency plan.

With this in mind, another theory has surfaced, stating that Kenjaku's Cursed Technique is the key to Jujutsu Kaisen's remaining bit of story.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature. Reader discretion is advised.

There might be more to Jujutsu Kaisen and it could center on Kenjaku's Cursed Technique

Kenjaku (Image via MAPPA)

This recently surfaced Jujutsu Kaisen theory speculates that Kenjaku's Cursed Technique is not body-hopping but rather soul-cloning. It is likened to a character in the Kara no Kyoukai, Mahoyo, and the Nasuverse. Aozaki Touko, a magician, found herself with a particular form of immortality. As a puppet maker, she managed to perfect her craft to such a degree that she created an ideal replica of herself.

She faced the miracle of creating a being equal to herself and thought that she had become replaceable due to that being's existence. Thus, even if she ended up dead, her perfect puppet would wake up and continue walking as Aozaki Touko. Consequently, every time she passed away, another Touko would awake with the previous one's memories and live as the new Aozaki Touko.

In a similar sense, Kenjaku's Cursed Technique was creating clones of himself rather than changing bodies via brain transplant. The theory further speculates that not the whole brain, but only a part of it was required, i.e., the part that had the Cursed Technique imprinted on it. Once in the target host, this part would use Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) to replace the missing bits, and the new host would awaken with Kenjaku's memories and techniques.

Kenjaku (Image via MAPPA)

Further, any issues or demerits that arise would be solved through Binding Vows, likely with the clone Kenjaku vowing not to use any Jujutsu or Cursed Energy (CE) and remaining inactive until the main body passed away, was damaged beyond repair and had to be abandoned, or simply the need for a new Kenjaku. Beyond this point, the theory veers into more intriguing territory.

Seemingly, the events of Hidden Inventory would trigger Tengen's evolution and the subsequent acquisition of Geto's body, prompting Kenjaku to realize The Merger. Although, in reality, this was just one of a thousand routes designed to trigger humanity's evolution. The Merger rose at a time when Kaori Itadori killed the clone, stole Geto's body, and created a new Kenjaku who would work to realize the Merger.

However, the plan did not succeed. The generation prepared by Gojo Satoru defeated Sukuna and Kenjaku, and the Merger was halted. Yet, there was still Kaori Itadori's original plan, to implement which she needed Ryomen Sukuna's brother. As such, the unripe seed at the time of Geto's death had finally matured and conquered the king himself.

Yuji Itadori awakened, and the seed of Itadori Kaori finally blossomed into the perfect mix, the next step in human evolution. The theory concludes by suggesting that the final chapters might not be a battle but a reunion, as Kaori comes to congratulate Yuji on a job well done. However, a cruel twist hits - this has all been according to Kenjaku's twisted plans. So Yuji will have a major choice to make, which might leave room for a sequel to this dance, which is Jujutsu Kaisen.

