Jujutsu Kaisen proves Yuji's Cursed Technique lacks Sukuna's malice

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 confirmed that Ryomen Sukuna and Yuji Itadori are family, with the former being the latter's uncle. Therefore, it was also revealed that Yuji has access to Sukuna's Cursed Technique, Shrine, because of this family connection, which is a prevalent situation throughout the series. However, their approaches to using it are very different.

Shrine, as explained in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, is Sukuna's ability to use cleave and slashes, which have been able to cause a lot of damage throughout the series. In that regard, Yuji used the Shrine Cursed Technique in chapter 257; although it was a weaker and less deadly approach, it has something to do with their personalities and how they go about things in combat.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how Yuji lacks Sukuna's malice to use the Shrine technique in Jujutsu Kaisen

It was revealed in chapter 257 of the manga that Yuji has access to the Shrine technique because of his family connection to Sukuna, which is a fairly common situation throughout the series. While the protagonist managed somewhat to hurt the King of Curses with this technique, it didn't have the same impact as Sukuna's version, which is also connected with their personalities and killing intent.

Sukuna usually uses the slashes by throwing them against his targets or as spiderwebs, often causing heavy damage and destroying other things as a side effect. This is not the only reason why Sukuna's version is deadlier; it is also because he has more experience using it and a greater killing intent, as shown in how he fights.

On the other hand, Yuji, at least based on how he used Shrine in chapter 257, uses this ability as scissors to cut with precision and focus, which might be a direct result of still learning to use this Cursed Technique. Furthermore, Yuji is naturally kinder and compassionate, so perhaps his version of Shrine will not be as deadly as Sukuna's because he simply doesn't have that degree of killing intent and malice in his actions.

The full extent of Yuji's abilities

Sukuna and Yuji are now confirmed to be related (Image via Shueisha)

Since Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 confirmed that Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna are related, this has led to further revelations regarding the former's abilities as a sorcerer. Previous chapters confirmed that Yuji had the Blood Manipulation technique because he was half-Cursed Womb and ate some of them, thus gaining access to that Cursed Technique.

Furthermore, his peculiar biology, which resulted from having the blood of Cursed Wombs, Kenjaku, and Sukuna, granted him superhuman strength and top-notch athletic qualities. Now, it has been revealed that Yuji has access to the Shrine technique that belongs to Sukuna, which suggests that, on paper, the protagonist could also have the possibility of having a Domain Expansion.

Final thoughts

Now that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has shown how Yuji can use Sukuna's Shrine technique, this has led to a comparison of how they use it. Yuji has been shown to be precise and weaker because of his lack of experience and kinder personality, while Sukuna's approach is a lot more destructive, thus representing his malice.

