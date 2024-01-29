In the latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuta Okkotsu arrived at the battlefield to take on Ryomen Sukuna, who has been on a rampage ever since Satoru Gojo's death. As Yuta stepped in to fight Sukuna, Rika was seen landing a huge attack on the latter, which seemingly left the King of Curses impressed.

Ever since Rika was dubbed, the Queen of Curses, fans have longed to see her face off against Sukuna, who has been revered as the undisputed King of Curses since the Heian Era. Although the hype and excitement surrounding their ongoing fight in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is through the roof, some fans pointed out that the mangaka Gege Akutami might have already spoiled the outcome of this showdown.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami might have foreshadowed Rika's loss against Sukuna

Expand Tweet

After killing Satoru Gojo, Sukuna acquired a new power that can potentially spell the end for the protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen. Despite the massive power gap between them, the remaining Jujutsu sorcerers have been trying to put an end to Sukuna's reign of terror.

As things started looking worse for the sorcerers following the death of Hiromi Higuruma, fans were relieved to see Yuta Okkotsu finally arriving on the battlefield. He was previously tasked with eliminating Kenjaku, which he was successful in accomplishing with Takaba's help.

As the long awaited showdown between Yuta and Sukuna finally began, Rika intervened by smashing down the latter with her bare hand. After successfully defending against this devastating attack, The King of Curses smiled at the thought of facing off against The Queen of Curses, which is a fight that fans have been longing to witness for quite some time.

Yuta Okkotsu and Rika as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (image via MAPPA)

While some may think that Rika's arrival finally turned the tide on Sukuna, a previous comment from the mangaka Gege Akutami seemingly disproves this sentiment.

In a recent Q&A with the fans, Akutami was asked a question that seemed to be on everyone's mind: Is Rika stronger than Heian Era Sukuna? To this, he promptly answered that The King of Curses was definitely the stronger one out of the two. While this answer came as a shock to no one, it certainly raised a lot of concern for Yuta and his trusted shikigami as their long-awaited fight against Sukuna finally began in the latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Although it would make little sense narratively to have Sukuna fall to Rika after dominating almost all competition from the rest of the sorcerers, fans are now convinced that Yuta's arrival might not end up turning the fight in their favor after all.

Expand Tweet

That said, the battle between the King and Queen of Curses would certainly be a spectacle to witness. While it is indeed true that Sukuna scales higher in terms of power than any other character in Jujutsu Kaisen, including Rika, it's important to note that she will not be the only one facing off against him.

With Yuta and the rest of the Jujutsu sorcerers by her side, Rika stands as good a chance against Sukuna as any. Although she might not emerge victorious in a hypothetical one-on-one scenario, she can certainly provide a much-needed boost to the Jujutsu sorcerers. As such, fans hope that the outcome of the battle between the two doesn't end in another tragic loss for the protagonists.

Final Thoughts

Although some fans believe that Gege Akutami's answer certainly does not bode well for the Jujutsu sorcerers, others choose to believe in Yuta's capabilities and are rooting for him to turn the tide.

That said, fans are currently more worried about a potential shocking event that was previously confirmed to happen in the upcoming chapter 249 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, which would seemingly alter the course of the series.