Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 delay likely as studio seemingly absent from Jump Festa 2023 promotions

Jujutsu Kaisen first announced the second season of the anime in February 2022, with Studio MAPPA revealing two key visuals teasing the story arcs to be adapted in season 2. Followers of the series have been waiting excitedly for more updates on the Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Super Stage, scheduled to be held on Day 1 of Jump Festa 2023, i.e, December 17, 2022.

But the lack of any promotional activities for season 2 by the studio has led many fans to suspect that there might be a delay in the production and the Jump Festa event might not live up to fans’ expectations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Fans express concern with Studio MAPPA barely promoting Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 before the upcoming Jump Festa 2023

Everything the studio has revealed about season 2

Studio MAPPA first announced Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on February 13, 2022, and revealed a key visual featuring Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieri as Jujutsu High students. The poster confirmed that the anime will follow the chronology of the manga and will adapt the Gojo’s Past arc, further revealing a tentative 2023 release date.

The arc explores the relationship between Gojo and Geto and depicts the latter’s defection from the sorcerer community and his eventual stance as the antagonist, which fans have seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie.

The second key visual was released in September during TOHO’s 10th anniversary event, confirming that the anime will adapt the infamous Shibuya Incident arc in the second half of season 2. The same event also announced that the anime will run for two consecutive cours, possibly spanning 24 episodes like season 1.

Announcements fans expect from Jump Super Festa 2023

The latest announcement made by MAPPA regarding Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was on November 1, 2022, with the studio announcing no new updates since then. Other studios have been promoting new content with Jump Festa 2023 right around the corner, with Ufotable’s Demon Slayer season 3 being a key example.

But MAPPA has remained suspiciously tight-lipped regarding the possible release of a new teaser or the confirmation of a release month in 2023 for the upcoming season. MAPPA has long since been criticized for taking on too many projects at the same time, and followers of the series suspect that the studio might be facing issues balancing several high-stakes productions simultaneously.

The recent scandal regarding Suguru Geto’s voice actor Takahiro Sakurai and his abrupt removal from the Jump Super Stage panel have also led fans to speculate if there will be a change in casting, with a new actor voicing Geto.

Most fans are still hopeful, however, that the Jump Festa event will at the very least, reveal if the anime will be returning during the Summer/ Fall of 2023. Viewers have also anticipated the release of a new teaser since it seems too early for the studio to unveil a proper trailer for season 2.

Final thoughts

The two arcs to be adapted in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 form the very backbone of the storyline, defining the motivations of the various characters and giving readers a general idea regarding how the plot of the series will progress. Season 2 also sets the stage for the Culling Game, which seems to be the key to Sukuna's return to the series in the near future.

Both arcs also feature fantastic action sequences and shocking plot twists, which will heavily impact the course of the story. It is no surprise that Studio MAPPA is taking its time producing the upcoming season, especially with fans expecting the animation of season 2 to be on par with the quality of the prequel movie.

