Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Geto may get a new voice actor following Takahiro’s cheating scandal

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is in shock due to the recent scandal involving one of the voice actors in the series. It was recently reported that the voice of Suguru Geto, Takahiro Sakurai, had been cheating on his wife over the last ten years. News of his affair began circulating online earlier today and was confirmed by Sakurai himself.

Fans are scared about what this could mean for the future of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The production team behind the series may choose to remove Takahiro from the team. Keep reading to learn more about the issue.

Jujutsu Kaisen fandom was disappointed with Takahiro after his affair was made public

As of the release of this article, the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 production team has not released a statement about Sakurai’s recently revealed affair. Fans are expecting Studio MAPPA to state their decision over the coming few days. In recent years, many voice actors who have been involved in similar scandals have been removed from their roles as voice actors.

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is expecting something similar to happen soon. For Japanese citizens, cheating on their partners is a despicable act. It seems likely that Takahiro will no longer be able to reprise his role as Geto in the future. Whether or not a new voice actor is chosen for the role should be announced before the end of the week.

Nonetheless, the Jujutsu Kaisen fan base is extremely disappointed in the voice actor. Despite his outstanding work as Geto, the community is condemning Takahiro. Fans hope to show their support for his wife, but this is not currently possible.

What did Takahiro do?

A few hours ago, news of Takahiro's ten-year-long affair began to circulate online. The actor seemingly cheated on his wife with one of the scriptwriters on his radio show. It appears the couple had been together since before the show began production nine years ago, and the scriptwriter had no idea that Takahiro was married.

Once she found out that the man she had been with for more than a decade was married, she went into shock and had to be rushed over to the hospital. Sakurai announced moments later, in episode 470, that his radio show would no longer produce more episodes.

His wife, whose identity is still unknown, has not come out to state her feelings on the matter. Takahiro has been in a relationship with his current wife for over 20 years, keeping it secret from the public and the media. Takahiro and the voice acting agency he works with have released public apologies following the scandal.

