Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1: Where will the sequel pick up in the original manga, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is arguably one of the most anticipated anime releases this year alongside Demon Slayer. As we are only 8 weeks away from release, this would be a great time to revisit specific details regarding the status of the anime and manga.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 will begin by adapting chapter 65, which marks the beginning of Gojo’s Past arc. This particular arc has 15 chapters, which should account for about 5 or 6 episodes since it’s a relatively minor story arc.
Disclaimer: The final section of the article contains spoilers from the manga.
The upcoming season will lay a great deal of emphasis on the Shibuya Incident arc, one of the most anticipated story arcs in the series. Therefore, fans can pick up chapter 65 if they wish to read the contents before the release of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second installment.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will also be available on Hulu and Funimation
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will debut on July 6, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. Fans can expect a weekly release schedule as the series followed a similar pattern for its earlier season. The episodes will be released on Crunchyroll globally. The upcoming season’s episodes will also be available on other streaming platforms such as Hulu and Funimation.
Episode 1’s release times for various regions are mentioned below:
- Pacific Standard Time: 6:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Mountain Daylight Time: 8:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Central Daylight Time: 9:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Eastern Standard Time: 10:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Indian Standard Time: 8:26 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Philippine Standard Time: 10:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023
- British Summer Time: 3:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Central European Summer Time: 4:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Eastern European Summer Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Arabia Standard Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Australia Central Standard Time: 12:26 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023
Status of the manga
At the time of writing, Jujutsu Kaisen has released a total of 221 chapters spanning 10 story arcs:
- Cursed Child arc: Chapters 0.1 - 0.4
- Fearsome Womb arc: Chapters 1 - 18
- Vs. Mahito arc: Chapters 19 - 31
- Kyoto Goodwill Event arc: Chapters: 32 - 54
- Death Painting arc: Chapters 55 - 64
- Gojo’s Past arc: Chapters 65 - 79
- Shibuya Incident arc: Chapters 80 - 136
- Itadori’s Extermination arc: Chapters 137 - 143
- Perfect Preparation arc: Chapters 144 - 158
- Culling Games arc - Chapters 159 - 221 [contd.]
The latest chapter was released on April 23, 2023. The series had then announced a two-week hiatus which delayed the release of the subsequent chapter. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 is set to be released on May 14, 2023. The latest chapters will be available on Viz Media as well as Shueisha’s MangaPlus application. It will also be available on the Shonen Jump +, which is a free mobile application that is available for both iOS and Android devices.
Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.