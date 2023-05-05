Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1: Where will the sequel pick up in the original manga, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is arguably one of the most anticipated anime releases this year alongside Demon Slayer. As we are only 8 weeks away from release, this would be a great time to revisit specific details regarding the status of the anime and manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 will begin by adapting chapter 65, which marks the beginning of Gojo’s Past arc. This particular arc has 15 chapters, which should account for about 5 or 6 episodes since it’s a relatively minor story arc.

Disclaimer: The final section of the article contains spoilers from the manga.

The upcoming season will lay a great deal of emphasis on the Shibuya Incident arc, one of the most anticipated story arcs in the series. Therefore, fans can pick up chapter 65 if they wish to read the contents before the release of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second installment.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will also be available on Hulu and Funimation

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will debut on July 6, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. Fans can expect a weekly release schedule as the series followed a similar pattern for its earlier season. The episodes will be released on Crunchyroll globally. The upcoming season’s episodes will also be available on other streaming platforms such as Hulu and Funimation.

Episode 1’s release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time: 8:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Central Daylight Time: 9:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:26 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

British Summer Time: 3:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 4:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Arabia Standard Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:26 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Status of the manga

At the time of writing, Jujutsu Kaisen has released a total of 221 chapters spanning 10 story arcs:

Cursed Child arc: Chapters 0.1 - 0.4

Fearsome Womb arc: Chapters 1 - 18

Vs. Mahito arc: Chapters 19 - 31

Kyoto Goodwill Event arc: Chapters: 32 - 54

Death Painting arc: Chapters 55 - 64

Gojo’s Past arc: Chapters 65 - 79

Shibuya Incident arc: Chapters 80 - 136

Itadori’s Extermination arc: Chapters 137 - 143

Perfect Preparation arc: Chapters 144 - 158

Culling Games arc - Chapters 159 - 221 [contd.]

The latest chapter was released on April 23, 2023. The series had then announced a two-week hiatus which delayed the release of the subsequent chapter. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 is set to be released on May 14, 2023. The latest chapters will be available on Viz Media as well as Shueisha’s MangaPlus application. It will also be available on the Shonen Jump +, which is a free mobile application that is available for both iOS and Android devices.

