Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 preview and what to expect

MAPPA has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12. The episode, titled Blunt Knife, is set to come out on Thursday, October 12, 2023. The anime will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. After that, it will be available to watch on different streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Yuji, Megumi, and Takuma locate the curse users who had raised the curtain over Shibuya. While Yuji and Megumi took down Jiro, Takuma fought Ogami's grandson. However, Ogami managed to turn her grandson into Toji Zenin, which led to Takuma's instant defeat.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 preview shows Nanami's first major battle in Shibuya

Nanami Kento as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As evident from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 preview, Nanami Kento is set to have his first major battle in Shibuya. He had left Yuji and Megumi with Takuma Ino to go find Ichiji. However, as fans would know, Ichiji had already been stabbed by Haruta Shigemo. Hence, Nanami is bound to find his friend collapsed on the ground.

Following that, fans can hope to see a fight between Nanami and Shigemo. That said, the majority of the fight could be skipped over to the next episode.

Yuji and Megumi may find Takuma

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Following Yuji and Megumi's victory against Jiro Awasaka, there is a good chance that they will be successful in bringing down the curtain over Shibuya. With that, Jujutsu Sorcerers should be able to enter the area. However, Takuma Ino had been defeated by Toji Zenin. Hence, there is a high possibility that Yuji and Megumi will find Takuma injured while trying to regroup with him.

Nobara and Nitta may encounter Haruta Shigemo

Nobara Kugisaki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As per the preview synopsis, Kugisaki Nobara and Akari Nitta were asked to go to Kiyotaka Ichiji by Maki. However, during this, they are set to meet a Curse user, who will most likely be Haruta Shigemo. This is evident from the similar backgrounds in their preview images.

That said, another preview image shows Kugisaki and Nitta to have been knocked down. Hence, fans can expect Haruta to overpower the two Sorcerers, following which Nanami Kento may enter the battlefield. Wanting to avenge his friend Ichiji, Nanami may go all out from the very beginning.

Mei Mei and Ui Ui may encounter an enemy

Mei Mei as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori had split away from Mei Mei and Ui Ui after learning about Gojo's condition. Since then, the anime hadn't revealed what the sibling duo was up to. However, with Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12, fans will likely get to see Mei Mei and Ui Ui back in action. Considering that Ui Ui is yet to be shown using his abilities, fans may get a glimpse of the same.

