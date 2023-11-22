Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 preview and what to expect

Studio MAPPA finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18. The episode, titled Right and Wrong, is set to release on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The anime will first be televised on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. Following that, the anime title will be available to stream on different streaming platforms, albeit there will be a one-day delay in Japan.

The previous episode saw Megumi Fushiguro summoning Mahoraga to send after Haruta Shigemo. Upon realizing the situation, Ryomen Sukuna arrived to fight the shikigami himself to prevent Megumi's death. Fortunately, the king of curses won against the shikigami, following which, he forced Yuji to absorb the mayhem he had caused.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Mahito is set to fight Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18

Nanami Kento as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 preview (Image via MAPPA)

At the end of the previous episode, the anime showed Nanami Kento walking through the Shibuya station as half his body was seemingly burnt after getting attacked by Jogo. As evident from the preview, Nanami, while exhausted, is set to continue exorcising the transfigured humans in the vicinity. That's when he is set to end up confronting Mahito.

Given that the preview images show Nanami Kento walking beside a sea, there is a good chance that the episode is set to show a farewell scene for him, meaning that he may end up dying after fighting Mahito.

Yuji Itadori may fight Mahito in the upcoming episode

Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Given that it was the duo of Nanami and Yuji who fought Mahito in the first season, there is a good chance that Yuji might join Nanami in fighting the Cursed Spirit. With Ryomen Sukuna finally having given him control over his body, Yuji seemed determined to keep fighting the Cursed Spirits. Thus, there is a likely chance that Yuji may find himself at Nanami's location.

The anime, since its first season, has hinted at a rivalry between Yuji Itadori and Mahito. However, with the upcoming episode, the anime may finally see the two have a conclusive fight. The last time Yuji fought Mahito, the Cursed Spirit managed to escape, leaving Yuji wanting to fight him. Therefore, from the context, it seems like Yuji will finally be able to have his long-awaited fight with the Cursed Spirit.

Kugisaki Nobara is set to make her return in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18

Kugisaki Nobara as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As evident from the preview images, Kugisaki Nobara is set to make her return in the upcoming episode. The last time fans saw her was when Haruta Shigemo attacked her and Akari Nitta. Fortunately, Nanami Kento arrived to help them at the time. Since then, Nobara had seemingly stepped back from the battle. However, that may soon change in the upcoming episode.

Therefore, fans can expect to see Nobara confront a Cursed Spirit in the next episode. However, given that the preview synopsis does not mention any other cursed spirit than Mahito, there is a small chance that Nobara may be joining Yuji in fighting the Cursed Spirit.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.