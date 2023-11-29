Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 preview and what to expect

Studio MAPPA finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19. The episode, titled Right and Wrong, Part 2, is scheduled for release on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The episode will first be televised on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. After that, it will be made available to stream on different streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Nanami fighting countless transfigured humans. Right after he defeated them, Mahito killed him. Yuji, who witnessed this, immediately began fighting Mahito. The episode then revealed that Mahito had made an alter ego of himself to deceive Jogo. The alter ego had confronted Nobara and begun fighting her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 preview hints Nobara's fight against Mahito

Kugisaki Nobara as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The previous episode ended seeing Mahito deducing that Nobara was close with Itadori. Therefore, he planned on killing her and taking her corpse to Itadori to break her emotionally. Hence, the upcoming episode is set to resume the fight between Nobara and Mahito.

As evident from the preview synopsis, Mahito's alter ego is ineffective in using his Cursed Technique. This should likely mean that Nobara can make contact with him. If Nobara were to make contact with him, there is a likely chance that her Cursed Technique could end up being effective, pushing Mahito on to his backfoot.

Mahito may come up with a plan to defeat Nobara

Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Given that Mahito's alter ego is unable to use his Cursed Technique against Nobara, there is a likely chance that he may come up with a new strategy to fight her. That said, considering how cynical Mahito is, he might concoct a deadly plan that could deal a fatal blow to her.

A likely plan for Mahito would be to either run away and set up a trap for Nobara. Otherwise, he could direct Nobara to Itadori Yuji's position where he could switch his bodies with the original Mahito. Doing so should allow Mahito to use his Cursed Technique on Nobara. If Mahito does make contact with Nobara, he might likely transfigure her, harming her in front of Yuji.

Nobara's backstory will be revealed in the upcoming episode

Young Kugisaki Nobara as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As evident from the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 is set to feature Kugisaki Nobara's backstory. With this, fans could likely learn about her past and how she came to understand she had Jujutsu powers. In addition, the backstory could likely reveal the identities of her friends that she left behind when she was coming to Tokyo from her village.

With this, fans are also likely to see the moment when she bid farewell to her hometown and traveled to reach Jujutsu Tech. While fans would certainly want to know her past, a backstory during a fight scene is almost always a sign of someone set to pass away. Therefore, there is a big possibility that Kugisaki Nobara may likely be killed by Mahito in the upcoming episode.

