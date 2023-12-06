Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 preview and what to expect

Studio MAPPA finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20. The episode, titled Right and Wrong, Part 3, is scheduled to release on Thursday, December 7. It will first be televised on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. Following that, it will be made available to stream on different streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Kugisaki Nobara learn that she was fighting Mahito's clone, who could not use his cursed technique. Thus, the clone chose to run away and lead Nobara to its original body. There, the original Mahito used his Idle Transfiguration on Nobara, blasting away her face.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 preview hints at Yuji Itadori giving up

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The previous episode saw Yuji Itadori being stunned after witnessing Kugisaki Nobara's face get manipulated in front of him. He had already lost against Choso, lost control of his body to Ryomen Sukuna, and witnessed Kento Nanami's death. Thus, after seeing Nobara get injured, Yuji's heart exceeded its limit.

Hence, as evident from the preview image, Yuji Itadori may likely give up fighting the Cursed Spirits. He wanted to save as many lives as he could, but his existence was dangerous to the people around him. Thus, Mahito might use this opportunity to his advantage.

Mahito will use Black Flash against Yuji

Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Fans know that Yuji Itadori and some of his friends like Aoi Todo and Kugisaki Nobara can use Black Flash. However, the anime has yet to show the technique being used by a Cursed Spirit. Fortunately, the preview image hints that Mahito will be using it in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20.

Considering that Yuji has nearly given up, there is a good chance that someone may come to his aid. This is because the chance of Yuji surviving a Black Flash attack while virtually having given up is next to zero. While it is true that the anime has killed off several characters, it may choose not to do the same with its protagonist.

Kasumi Miwa may learn about Mechamaru's death

Kasumi Miwa as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident arc had begun with Kokichi Muta's fight against Mahito. That fight saw Kokichi sacrifice himself while trying to stop Mahito and Pseudo-Geto. However, the only Jujutsu Sorcerers who learned about his death were Yuji Itadori, Mei Mei, and her brother Ui Ui. The only reason they found out about it was because Mechamaru had made arrangements for the same.

If fans remember, Mechamaru had stated that he needed to do some other tasks as well before his complete demise. Thus, based on the preview images, it is to be assumed that he will try to spend the final moments of his life with his romantic interest Kasumi Miwa.

This means that the students from Kyoto Jujutsu High might learn about Mechamaru and the events taking place at Shibuya. Hence, they may likely head toward Shibuya to help the Jujutsu Sorcerers.

