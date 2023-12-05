Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 will mark the long-awaited return of a fan-favorite character

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20, set to come out this week, is anticipated to be very interesting, following the conclusion of the previous episode. Nobara Kugisaki was killed while fighting Mahito, adding even more tragedy to Yuji Itadori's life during this arc. While it seemed that the latter is going to be on his own while fighting this Curse, he is apparently going to have an unexpected ally.

Aoi Todo is bound to have his long-awaited return on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20, and fans are going to be very happy to see him in action once again. His bromance with Yuji was one of the highlights of the first season, and this time his presence is not going to be comedy-focused, since he is going to give his friend some much-needed support during his fight with Mahito.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 is going to show the return of Aoi Todo

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 could be one of the most celebrated episodes in the entire season, now that Aoi Todo is bound to make his comeback during the most critical moment. Mahito has been a thorn in Yuji's side since the first season, killing the likes of Junpei, Nanami, and Nobara right in front of him, leaving the protagonist increasingly hopeless as the story progresses.

However, Todo is going to lift Yuji's spirits and help him out in combat, especially because his Cursed Technique is perfect for fighting someone like Mahito. The episode is also likely to show that Todo's bromance with Itadori implies a lot more than just comedy—he genuinely cares for him and wants to aid him at his lowest, which is something that is going to play a huge role in this battle.

On the other hand, fans of the series, and Aoi Todo in particular, also need to prepare for more heartbreak. While this battle is one of the best in the entire Jujutsu Kaisen series, it is also worth pointing out that this is going to be the last time that Todo fights in the story, which is going to add more salt to the injury of what has been the Shibuya Incident arc.

Aoi Todo's wasted potential

Todo using his Cursed Technique (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 is probably going to be Aoi Todo's peak and swan song at the same time, unfortunately. While him aiding Yuji, and the two of them fighting Mahito, is one of the best moments in the entire series, this comes with the cost of being the last time Todo is going to have the spotlight, which is a shame, considering his charisma and bond with Yuji.

As they are fighting Mahito, the latter manages to cut off one of Todo's hands, resulting in him never being able to use his Cursed Technique ever again. This is a massive disappointment for a lot of fans, since he is a favorite among many, but this also shows the sheer ruthless nature of Jujutsu Kaisen as a series and how popularity is not a factor for author Gege Akutami.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 is going to have a lot of positive reactions online if the people at MAPPA have done their job well, which is very likely, considering their track record with this series. Aoi Todo is going to make a brilliant comeback to aid Yuji in his darkest hour.

