Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 preview and what to expect

Studio MAPPA finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 after a delay of six hours. The episode, titled Metamorphosis, is scheduled to release on Thursday, December 14. It will first be televised on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. After that, the episode will be made available to stream on different platforms.

The previous episode saw Mahito beating up Itadori after defeating Nobara. That's when Aoi Todo and Arata Nitta came to Itadori and Nobara's aid. While Arata stopped Yuji and Nobara's wounds from worsening, Todo encouraged Yuji to fight alongside him. The following two-on-one fight saw all three fighters bring out 120% of their latent potential.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 preview hints at Mahito unleashing a new Innate Cursed Technique

Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The previous episode ended with Mahito using Soul Multiplicity and Body Repel to attack Yuji and Todo with transfigured souls, not allowing them enough space to move inside their battlefield. Hence, there is a good chance that the Cursed Spirit will dominate the final battle between him and the Jujutsu Sorcerers.

That said, being at a handicap against the two Jujutsu Sorcerers, Mahito is bound to use some new technique to defeat Yuji and Todo. So, as evident from the preview images, Mahito is set to create a new ally out of the souls he has collected. This creation could likely push back both Yuji and Todo to their limits, despite them unleashing 120% of their latent potential.

Aoi Todo may get defeated by Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21

Aoi Todo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 preview (Image via MAPPA)

While Aoi Todo is very strong, he may likely get defeated by Mahito. Unlike Yuji, who is the protagonist, the story could likely see Todo get defeated, which will inadvertently push Yuji to go past his limit and fight toe-to-toe with Mahito. Additionally, with Todo being in a much better shape in comparison to Yuji, there is a higher chance that he may risk fighting Mahito's soul creation by himself.

This development is also hinted at by Todo's necklace which has received some limelight in the previous episode as well as the new preview images. With such focus on an item possessed by the character, the anime episode is bound to focus on him.

Yuji Itadori may take over the fight against Mahito

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 preview (Image via MAPPA)

With Yuji Itadori vs Mahito being a fight that was hinted at since the anime's first season, their battle is bound to end with a one-on-one brawl. Hence, there is a likely chance that Yuji Itadori may get fired up to defeat Mahito after Todo seemingly gets defeated. If such development does take place, Yuji could dominate the fight.

That said, it is difficult to predict if Mahito will get defeated or would he receive some help. Given that the anime season is coming close to its end and Pseudo-Geto has been missing for some time, there is a huge chance that he will make his return in the next episode.