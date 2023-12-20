Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 preview and what to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 will air on Crunchyroll on December 21, 2023. The anime has 23 episodes listed for season 2, so episode 22 will probably adapt chapters 133 and 134, possibly delving into chapter 135 based on pacing.

As the Shibuya Incident arc draws to a close, episode 22 is expected to focus on character interactions, explore the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, and set the stage for the arc's conclusion in episode 23. A season 3 announcement might be revealed after episode 23.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 preview hints at Choso coming back to his senses

Choso as shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 preview (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 finally had Yuji and Choso come face to face in one of the most action-centered episodes in all of Jujutsu Kaisen. The episode mostly focused on dialogue-less hand-to-hand combat between Yuji and Choso. Although they equally traded blows throughout the fight, Yuji was defeated.

Choso intended to end Yuji, but his mind was flooded with happy memories of his brothers, including Yuji as one of his brothers. This essentially broke Choso's mind, and he has been out of action for the entirety of the Shibuya Incident arc ever since that episode.

The preview images of episode 22 hint at Choso getting back up on his feet and confronting someone. Choso might intervene in the fight between Yuji, Mahito, and Kenjaku and confront Yuji regarding the memories he had witnessed.

Kenjaku might join the fight between Yuji and Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22

Kenjaku in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 preview (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 nearly concluded the Yuji vs Mahito fight. In the end, it showed Kenjaku (pseudo-Geto) intervening and asking Mahito whether he should help him. Kenjaku, Mahito, and the other disaster curses have been part of a single team since their debut.

Since the entire team has been wiped out, leaving only Kenjaku and Mahito remaining, it is possible that Kenjaku teams up with Choso and Mahito and defeats Yuji.

Yuji in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 preview (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The third preview image also revealed an even more bloodied Yuji. Although the fight against Mahito had left him with considerably serious injuries, Kenjaku might start a battle against Yuji now.

Mahito might face his end at the hands of his ally in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22

Mahito as shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Kenjaku has been the most mysterious figure since the story's beginning. His actual motivations haven't been mentioned even once. Although Kenjaku and the disaster curses have been on the same side for the majority of the series, season 2 delivered the death of almost all of them.

Since Kenjaku's entire team is almost wiped out, he might finish off Mahito, especially since he is already severely injured. Kenjaku dealing the final blow to Mahito might be the best setup for him to reveal his intentions.