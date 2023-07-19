Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3: Major Plot Developments to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 is all set to be released on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11.56 pm JST. Given that the Hidden Inventory arc has already generated considerable excitement among fans all over the world, viewers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming episode.

Fans were left on a cliffhanger in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2, and as they wait to see how the story develops, tension continues to thicken in the air for Gojo and others.

Previously, in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2, Gojo and Geto took the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, and her caretaker, Kuroi, after defeating the members of Q. However, Riko Amanai went to school under the watchful eye of Gojo and Geto.

Later, it was found out that Toji Fushiguro had put up Riko Amanai’s name for a bounty of 30 million yen with a time limit of 48 hours. However, Gojo and Geto rescued Riko, but in the meantime, Kuroi was kidnapped.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3: A surprising face-off between Gojo and Toji may occur

As the previous episode left the fans on a cliffhanger, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 will continue the story from there. Satoru Gojo and Geto Suguru, along with Riko Amanai, are likely to initiate a search party to rescue Kuroi. Also, the kidnappers may try to execute a master plan by inviting them all to a beach, which might allow Gojo and others to enjoy their moments for a while.

Moreover, while Gojo and others may enjoy their time on the beach, they may also get concerned about the reason behind the enemy sending them to the beach and choosing Okinawa as the meeting point. As a backup, some first-year students may also join the mission secretly to tackle the situation if anything goes south.

Gojo and Geto before realizing Riko has been pursued by some cursed users (Image via Mappa)

However, the most interesting part is that after Gojo, Geto, and others come back to the point to perform the merger with Master Tengen, Gojo may face off against Toji Fushiguro, surprisingly. As it will be their first meet-up, an intense battle might break out between these two formidable sorcerers.

The battle will showcase the power Gojo has held in the past and what Toji Fushiguro is capable of. Toji Fushiguro’s capabilities are still a mystery. Toji’s cunning nature and master plan might push Gojo into a corner and hamper their mission.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 will be another stunning episode for fans that will keep them on the edge of their seats. The enemy’s motive is still a mystery and needs to be discovered by Gojo and Geto. Moreover, Gojo facing off against Toji is one of the most anticipated events for fans. The episode may also introduce some familiar characters’ past figures, which will be exciting for fans.

As the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 gets closer, fans' anticipation and speculation are growing. With the story of the Hidden Inventory arc unfolding, fans are about to witness some twists that will have a great impact on the future story of Jujutsu Kaisen.

