Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7: Every difference between anime and manga

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7, fans witnessed the start of the Shibuya Incident arc. A curtain was drawn over Shibuya, and Gojo Satoru was summoned to the location. While fans love how the episodes are panning out, there were some differences between the manga and anime in the latest episode.

Episode 7 saw the fight between Kokichi Muta and Mahito conclude. While Kokichi wanted to defeat Mahito and Geto and get to Gojo, he was defeated by Mahito. Following that, a curtain was drawn over Shibuya, and non-sorcerers were trapped inside it. The only way to get themselves out was to get Satoru Gojo to reach the location.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7: Every change made by the anime

1) Additional scenes were added to the fight between Kokichi Muta and Mahito

Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 (Image via MAPPA)

While not many alterations were made in the fight between Kokichi Muta and Mahito, one can notice that additional scenes were added to the fight to extend it further.

The most notable changes to the fight were the references to the two most popular Mecha anime, Neon Genesis Evangelion and Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. The fight scene included some extra transitions that saw Mahito running away from Ultimate Mechamaru's lasers.

Mechamaru, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 (Image via MAPPA)

After that, Mahito activated his Domain Expansion. However, unlike the manga that showed Mahito without any injuries, the anime showed Mahito's face to have no skin.

Additionally, in the end, when Kokichi Muta believed that Mahito was defeated, the latter returned and killed Kokichi using his ability. While in the manga, the scene went past almost instantly, in the anime, Kokichi tries to defend himself using one of his Mechamarus.

2) The Shibuya incident received additional scenes at the start

The woman pointing to the curtain being raised over Shibuya in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 (Image via MAPPA)

In the manga, the Shibuya Incident began directly, i.e., the sorcerers arrived at the location after hearing reports about a curtain trapping the non-sorcerers inside the location.

However, the anime showed how the people got trapped within the area. Non-sorcerers could be seen going crazy at the Shibuya crossing on Halloween. People dressed in different costumes and arrived from far-off locations to celebrate the occasion.

The crowd in Shibuya that got pulled away in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 (Image via MAPPA)

That's when a woman spotted an odd activity as a translucent dark layer covered the sky. She tried to point out the same to one of her friends; however, he could not see it. Soon after the curtain was raised, some people were pulled into the station in a vacuum-like manner.

Right after that, people could be seen trying to get out of the area; however, the curtain blocked their path. Additionally, a later scene showed the non-sorcerers arguing with each other about Satoru Gojo and their situation. In the manga, this scene was depicted through only speech bubbles.

