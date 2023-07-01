Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 keeps making fans hopeful for Gojo & Geto pairing

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is one of the most anticipated anime series of the Summer 2023 season. The release of multiple leaked key fragments, such as preview images, episode titles, and synopsis, gave fans a glimpse into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and what to expect in the upcoming addition.

The exploration of the past, particularly the youth of two characters, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, has caught viewers' attention. This has sparked fan theories and a lot of expectations regarding a possible pairing between these two characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to show Gojo and Geto together in their youth years

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will focus on the training era and youth of Gojo, Geto, and Shoko Ieiri at Jujutsu High, according to leaked materials and multiple tweets. This upcoming arc, titled Gojo's Past Arc, takes place 12 years before the events of the first season. It aims to shed light on Gojo and Geto's relationship, giving viewers a better understanding of their bond.

The first season introduced fans to Itadori Yuji and his journey into the world of Jujutsu sorcery. However, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will shift the spotlight to the past and feature the younger versions of Gojo and Geto. According to the leaked synopsis, audiences will witness the formation of their connection and how close they were to each other in high school.

As viewers discovered in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film, Gojo and Geto were previously friends despite their opposing ideologies and morals. Geto believed in the strong protecting those who were weak, while Gojo was more independent, doing whatever he liked. Despite this, their opposing philosophies did not sever their friendship, and they frequently fought together in battle.

The possibility of discovering more about Gojo and Geto's past has fans eager and hopeful for a closer look into their connection. The leaked fragments and preview images have only added to the excitement, with fans strongly debating the depth of their friendship and its potential impact on the current timeline of the plot.

Fans on various social media platforms have expressed their opinions and theories about this pair. They feel that every piece of leaked information and the disclosed visual keys point to Gojo and Geto having a much stronger and deeper bond than expected, which has greatly influenced the current plotline where Yuji is involved.

Therefore, fans are eager to see the events that strengthened their relationship and the circumstances that led to their separation. Furthermore, the scene in the manga where Geto reappears after his death is believed to have shaken Gojo, the usually calm and jolly sorcerer, and is expected to be included. That scene may shed light on Gojo's feelings and thoughts about their friendship and bond.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be released on July 6, 2023. It has ignited a lot of anticipation among fans, especially with the uncovering of the past and the probable pairing of Gojo and Geto. Fans are interested in The Gojo's Past Arc as they seek to better understand the connection between these two primary characters and how it affected their current dynamic.

Fans are becoming more and more excited about the unfolding of this gripping plot with each new detail of the upcoming season. As the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 approaches, viewers are excited to see Gojo, Geto, and Ieiri's blue spring, aka youth days, and the events that take place during that period.

