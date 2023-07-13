Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 makes fans swoon with Mappa's animation of Toji Fushiguro

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will feature one of the most anticipated characters in the franchise Toji Fushiguro. Toji is already a popular and prominent in the Jujutsu Kaisen fan base. Additionally, Mappa released the animated version of the character, which saw his popularity reach an all-time high among Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

His physique and menacing grin made him an instant fan favorite to the audience. Studio Mappa had outdone themselves as the artwork was met with a lot of love and support from both manga and anime lovers. It is safe to say that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is off to a great start.

Disclaimer: This article may contain some spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 sets the stage for Toji Fushiguro's anticipated debut

Toji Fushiguro has already captured the hearts of the Jujutsu Kaisen community despite being the primary antagonist for the first half of the series. His character design is one of the most discussed topics in the community and was met with a lot of love which only generated a lot of buzz around it.

Myamura @king_jin_woo CEO of MAPPA, Manabu Otsuka says fans would see things “you’ve never seen before” from Toji Fushiguro #JJKS2 CEO of MAPPA, Manabu Otsuka says fans would see things “you’ve never seen before” from Toji Fushiguro #JJKS2 https://t.co/so7bWvfWtG

He was shown sporting his usual look, his signature gray pants and tight-fit black shirt. The new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 sheds more light on his character and abilities. Fans couldn't control themselves as they went on Twitter to express how pleased they were. He has even surpassed Gojo as the most beloved character in the series.

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed Mappa understood the assignment



Toji Fushiguro in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening Mappa understood the assignmentToji Fushiguro in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening https://t.co/hEeVk0LQKA

syll 🌸 @manabursting dropping gojo due to toji fushiguro reserve good Bye dropping gojo due to toji fushiguro reserve good Bye

One of the reasons why Toji has generated so much fan interest since the trailer release is that he has been teased to win against both Gojo and Geto. It is worth noting that those two are some of the strongest sorcerers in the series. The two students stole the show in the premiere, but the fandom swapped sides once Toji Fushiguro made his debut.

Myamura @king_jin_woo TOJI FUSHIGURO HAS OFFICIALLY DEBUTED IN JUJUTSU KAISEN ANIME!! TOJI FUSHIGURO HAS OFFICIALLY DEBUTED IN JUJUTSU KAISEN ANIME!! https://t.co/k3JieLUEp2

After a lot of anticipation, Toji Fushiguro finally made his debut in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime in season 2 episode 1. The episode was trending all over social media as news of his debut shook online fans across anime forums.

In the trailer, Toji uses several weapons, showcasing his versatility and overall combat power. The amazing Takehito Koyasu voices Toji Fushiguro. He is famously known for his role as Dio in Jojo's Bizarre Adventures, Gabriel in The Devil Is a Part-Timer, and Aokiji from One Piece.

marcus @vigilantevogel can toji fushiguro drop his workout routine cause like DAMN??? can toji fushiguro drop his workout routine cause like DAMN???

jonah🪽 @JUJUNUMM thinking of getting a toji fushiguro tattoo 🫣🫣🫣 thinking of getting a toji fushiguro tattoo 🫣🫣🫣

With this character's debut, speculations have started to mount about his relationship with Megumi, as they both bear the same last name. Fans are anticipating his backstory, power level, and overall development in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Ant @ShamanUnholy

#jjk205 Gege akutami sits at the top. I can't praise him enough . He just gets it Gege akutami sits at the top. I can't praise him enough . He just gets it#jjk205

Gege Akutami has been praised for creating an exceptional character like Toji, who embodies all the dark and powerful traits that fans have come to know and love.

In the manga, Toji is regarded as one of the strongest sorcerers in the franchise. Despite his lack of Cursed Energy and reliance on weapons, Toji has monstrous strength earning the respect of his relatives and adversaries.

Conclusion

Mappa has outdone itself with the animation of Toji Fushiguro. Toji won't just be a part of Gojo's past arc, but he will also feature in the second half of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime, the Shibuya Incident arc. Viewers can't wait to see how this dark character will fit in and cause chaos throughout the course of the season.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter. You can follow us here for the latest news and Updates.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes