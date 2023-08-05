Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Shibuya arc character design for Choso disappoints fans 

Jujutsu Kaisen makers introduced the character designs for Choso, Pseudo-Geto, and Mahito for the upcoming Shibuya Arc on August 5, 2023. Fans are eagerly awaiting season 2's Shibuya Arc, scheduled to premiere on August 31, 2023. This arc stands as the series' apex thus far, promising an intense showdown between jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits within Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district.
Some fans, however, expressed disappointment regarding Choso's character design. His character is introduced towards the end of season 1 as a brother to Eso and Kechizu and Mahito and Pseudo-Geto's ally.
"So Choso is ugly": Fans react to new character design for Shibuya Incident Arc
Choso's character design for the second season of the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen has sparked discussions among fans on social media, particularly on platforms like Reddit and Twitter. Many fans have expressed their disappointment with his design, pointing out the lack of detail compared to his manga counterpart. Another aspect that garnered attention is the character's height, as he is noticeably shorter in the anime version.
In the manga, he possesses a towering and robust physique, characteristics that are not as pronounced in the anime adaptation. Furthermore, fans disapprove of how the anime portrays his hair, as it appears to lack intricate detailing and vibrant hues in comparison to its depiction in the manga.
After the Jujutsu Kaisen makers released Choso's character design on August 5, several individuals took to Twitter to express their views about the same.
It is worth noting that character designs are subjective and can differ greatly among individuals. While some fans might express disappointment with the design in the anime adaptation, others may accept it with open arms.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Shibuya Arc
Despite the disappointment surrounding Choso's character design, fans are excited about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Shibuya Incident Arc.
The Shibuya Incident Arc is the series' most dramatic climax thus far. It promises a monumental showdown between jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits in the bustling city of Shibuya, Tokyo. The much-awaited arc will kick off on August 31, 2023.
The manga arc has garnered praise from avid readers and was subtly hinted at during the first season of the anime. Fans can anticipate a host of fresh characters and a significant shift in the series' status quo. Additionally, King Gnu will perform the arc's opening theme song.
The Shibuya Incident Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is generating a significant level of excitement among fans. This highly anticipated storyline promises to deliver an enthralling and action-packed experience.
In conclusion, although some Jujutsu Kaisen fans might find Choso's character design disappointing, there is still great anticipation for season 2's upcoming Shibuya Arc. This thrilling arc, scheduled to air on August 31, 2023, will showcase an epic battle between jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits in the heart of Tokyo's Shibuya district. Fans can expect the introduction of new characters, shocking plot twists, and much more from the upcoming release.
