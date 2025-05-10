Jujutsu Kaisen shows how destructive words of encouragement can be (and Yuji is the proof)

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced many characters, each pursuing a goal motivated by their own interests. Although such a format is usual and often used to depict a hero's growth, it usually foregoes the destructive nature intrinsic to heroes.

Yuji Itadori's journey takes him from merely being Sukuna's vessel to becoming the sorcerer who managed to go toe-to-toe against the ancient curse. However, it also reveals the sacrifices, deconstruction, and demoralization that are born from the usual hero's journey.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji's ascent to a hero was accompanied by his descent into a curse

Yuji Itadori, as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen started by introducing Yuji Itadori alongside his odd strengths, which were accompanied by a rather outgoing and passionate demeanor. While this demeanor is an essential characteristic of shonen main characters, it also served as the foundation for the savior tendencies that Yuji demonstrated throughout the series.

It can be argued that Yuji's fixation on being a savior was intrinsic to his benevolent nature. However, it should be noted that the words that Yuji's grandpa left behind on his deathbed turned Yuji's giving nature into an obsessive one.

Sukuna, as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The aftermath of the Shibuya Incident arc and every arc following depicted Yuji's descent into a much more pessimistic mentality, mixed with motivations of self-sacrifice and survivor's guilt.

Yuji's savior complex similarly influenced much of his thinking, resulting in him disregarding his existence and safety while entering binding vows. This single aspect of Yuji's psyche served Sukuna's plans, eventually allowing Sukuna to hurt Yuji himself and possess Megumi.

Megumi Fushiguro as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Yuji consuming his own half-brother Death Painting Wombs exhibits yet another action that would've been rather repulsive to a conventional hero. But instead, the decision ended up being a rational choice for Yuji, who essentially let go of his humanity in pursuit of the greater good.

While most of the tragic events served as a mental blow to Yuji's heroic psyche, they also served as a callback to the notion that capable jujutsu sorcerers are all mentally disturbed to some degree.

Wasuke Itadori as shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Yuji's journey until the final showdown against Sukuna deconstructed the upbeat and passionate protagonist into a somewhat different protagonist who has descended into a complete curse, only with the intention of defeating a much bigger malevolent force, namely, Sukuna.

Yuji's repeated attempts at throwing away his life, forsaking his humanity, and taking the entire blame for someone's death might be outcomes of his usual benevolent nature. But the extent to which his psyche was degraded surely remains as an outcome of the words of encouragement that Wasuke left behind.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finished the Shibuya Incident arc with Yuji becoming a fugitive from the jujutsu society. Season 3 will follow Yuji at his lowest point ever, revealing the destructive mindset born from his stubborn pursuit of being a savior. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will mainly adopt the Culling Games arc. Although the actual release date is yet to be revealed, it is currently expected to be released sometime in 2026.

