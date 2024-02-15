Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers reveal how Yuta copied Sukuna's cursed technique

The Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers for chapter 251 are out and are hinting at some groundbreaking things. Not only this, but a past theory regarding Yuta's innate cursed technique could have also been confirmed from these spoilers.

Yuta's innate cursed technique is 'copy,' which lets him copy the cursed technique of other sorcerers and use them however he likes. Throughout the series, he has copied the cursed techniques of some of the strongest sorcerers, but the conditions behind his 'copy' innate technique have always remained a mystery.

The Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers for the latest chapter have hinted at the popular fan theory of how Yuta can use his 'copy.' It is pretty straightforward and convenient, considering how strong this technique makes Yuta.

Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers reveal how Yuta's innate cursed technique 'copy' works

Yuta's innate cursed technique could involve him feeding someone's body (body part or blood) to Rika, which could have resulted in Yuta copying that person's cursed technique. This was hinted at in his fight against Uro during the Culling Game arc when Rika consumed her arm, and Yuta gained her cursed technique.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers for chapter 251, Yuta heavily implied he had Sukuna's last finger. He could have fed Sukuna's finger to Rika, which allowed him to use cleave, Sukuna's cursed technique. Although there is no official confirmation, this has become the most popular theory regarding the working conditions for Yuta's cursed innate technique, 'copy.'

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 showcased Yuta's domain expansion in which his innate cursed technique 'copy' was fully active as it gave access to all the cursed techniques he had previously copied.

After displaying a few techniques before the King of Curses, Yuta surprised Sukuna by attacking him with the latter's cursed technique 'cleave.' As this hit Sukuna, he stood astounded, thinking how the jujutsu sorcerer was able to accomplish such a feat.

The Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers for chapter 251 gave more detail into Yuta's copy innate technique. The chapter spoilers started with Sukuna asking Yuta how he was able to copy his cursed technique, to which the latter replied with another question. Yuta asks whether Sukuna could get his hands on his last finger, the 20th one.

Yuta could have implied that he had Sukuna's last finger and used it to gain his cursed technique. He could have fed this finger to Rika, which resulted in him gaining the cursed technique of the King of Curses.

Final thoughts

Although the Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers for chapter 251 have not yet confirmed the conditions for Yuta's innate cursed technique, these disproved another popular fan theory that most Jujutsu Kaisen fans hoped to be true.

Fans had speculated Sukuna's last finger to be Itadori Yuji, as the former spent most of the series inside the latter's body. This also seemed more poetic to fans as Sukuna was not able to take over Yuji's body because his mentality was always unfazed. So, imagining him as the last piece to Sukuna's complete form could have been more exciting.

A niche group of Jujutsu Kaisen fans had also speculated Nobara would make a flashy return by using her resonance ability on Sukuna's last finger. But as Yuta could have fed this to Rika, this theory now holds less credibility.