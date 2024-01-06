Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna is not the only character with plot armor (and the narrative proves it)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 saw Higurama and Yuji work together to try to get Ryomen Sukuna stabbed from the Executioner's Sword. Fans know that the King of Curses is overpowered to the point that he has plot armor, as evidenced from the latest chapter, but Sukuna isn't the only character that has plot armor helping him.

The previous chapter saw the Jujutsu sorcerers trying their best to use the Executioner's Sword to defeat Sukuna. While Higurama's inexperience in battle did put them in a poor position, even the King of Curses recognized his talent and determination, comparing him to Satoru Gojo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Itadori may be just as "broken" as Ryomen Sukuna

Hiromi Higurama as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 saw Hiromi Higurama fight Sukuna. During this, Yuji tried assisting Higurama. Unfortunately for him, Sukuna was only interested in fighting Higurama. Hence, he immediately touched Yuji's torso, activating Cleave and slashing a portion of Itadori's stomach. Right after, the King of Curses called Yuji boring, stating that he did not thrill him at all.

Following that, Sukuna entirely focused on Higurama, slashing away his right arm. However, he did not kill him. Instead, he asked him to use the Reversed Cursed Technique to heal himself. Just then, someone attacked Sukuna with Piercing Blood. While Sukuna thought that it was Choso who attacked him, the manga did not clearly depict it.

Choso as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Soon after, Higurama surprisingly used the Reversed Cursed Technique to regenerate his arm, followed by an attack with the Executioner's Sword. Nevertheless, Sukuna managed to counter it by cutting away his hand. While all hope seemed lost, Yuji appeared behind Sukuna to execute him despite being attacked by Cleave.

With this fight sequence, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 has made it clear that Yuji Itadori has a plot armor as strong as Sukuna's. The first evidence was the use of Piercing Blood. While Sukuna did think that it was Choso's attack, there is reason to believe that it was Yuji.

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Previously, in the manga, Yuji stated that he was ready to eat anything that would help him defeat Sukuna. Given how Choso previously mentioned that he was going to retrieve Shosho, there is good reason to believe that Yuji consumed Death Painting Wombs and possibly received their powers as well.

If that's the case, the fact that Yuji can just consume Death Painting Wombs and receive their powers is just overpowered.

Yuji Itadori as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Secondly, the fact that Yuji survived Sukuna's Cleave speaks volumes about his plausible newfound strength. There is a good chance that one of Yuji's new strengths will allow him to heal or regenerate. Otherwise, he may have also learned to use the Reversed Cursed Technique.

The final remaining possibility is that Sukuna's attack on Yuji did not work so well because Yuji had absorbed Sukuna's Cursed Energy, having the two share similar energies. As explained previously in the manga, a technique does not cause much damage to a person if their attacker has the same energy as them.

