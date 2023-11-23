Jujutsu Kaisen is turning into another Zom 100 as endless delays risk a long hiatus

Ever since the start of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans have been hearing about issues related to the production committee. Animators having issues with a MAPPA project is a typical occurrence now. With regards to these, it seems like the anime is set to face severe repercussions of the terrible production planning, as Jujutsu Kaisen could follow Zom 100 and go into a long hiatus.

Following the end of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 back in March 2021, the anime studio released a movie in December 2021. After that, the anime finally premiered the series' second season in July 2023. However, the anime had a three-week break after the first five episodes, which indicated a possibility of something bad happening in the future.

Jujutsu Kaisen anime's first episode delay hints at a Zom 100's situation

The Zom 100 anime also premiered in July 2023. However, unlike Jujutsu Kaisen, which is listed for 23 episodes, it was only listed for 12 episodes. Nevertheless, issues surrounding the production studio BUG FILMS caused numerous delays to the anime's episode releases.

BUG FILMS is popularly known for animating series in collaboration with other studios. Thus, this was the first time that the anime studio was producing an anime series all on its own. This effectively resulted in poor production planning, leading to the anime's episodes being delayed by one day at the beginning.

However, the delay issues later seemingly increased as the anime went on a week-long hiatus in between. Soon after, the entire episode release schedule was shifted. Eventually, after the release of Zom 100 episode 9 on September 24, the anime had to go on an indefinite hiatus.

Fortunately, the series has announced its return and will be releasing all three remaining episodes, one after the other, on December 25, 2023.

Keeping this situation in mind, there is a good chance that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 may also go into a long, indefinite hiatus. Initially, Zom 100 also started showing signs of poor production planning with a one-day delay. However, the scenario later snowballed into a long hiatus.

Given that Jujutsu Kaisen has already delayed its upcoming episode's release for streaming in Japan by one day, there is a probable chance that the MAPPA anime will also end up in the same situation as Zom 100.

The worst part is that the growth incapability of the anime studio is very evident. MAPPA animators themselves have come forward to speak about their terrible working conditions.

Furthermore, preview images released prior to the release of an episode decrease every week. The anime generally released up to 10 preview images; however, now the number of images has dropped to six for the previous episode and four for the upcoming episode.

Therefore, fans should remain wary about a possible long hiatus for Jujutsu Kaisen.

