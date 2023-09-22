Zom 100 episode 9 hit with delays for select streaming services

Zom 100 episode 9 is the latest in an ever-growing list of episodes in this series that have been delayed, and this time it's because of the streaming services. What was originally one of Bug Films' biggest hits in recent times has become a production nightmare that has suffered multiple delays, making Akira Tendo's second chance at life during a zombie apocalypse a tumultuous watch.

Be that as it may, the production has been trying to trump these circumstances and Zom 100 episode 9 is still going to air in Japan at the scheduled time.

However, there's no denying that Bug Films production has shed even more light on the increasing and worrying conditions most anime studios have to deal with to come up with these products.

All the details about the delay of Zom 100 episode 9

As mentioned earlier, there has been a confirmation that Zom 100 episode 9 is going to suffer a delay because of production concerns and issues with the streaming services.

The anime is still going to air this Sunday on Japanese television as originally scheduled but people watching the series are going to have to wait until Monday to enjoy the new episode.

This is not the first time that this Bug Films anime has had these issues, with all the episodes from fourth to eighth suffering similar fates. This is concerning not only because it shows that the animation staff has been going through several difficulties, but it has also killed the momentum for the show, which started with a lot of steam in the summer bill.

Zom 100 came out on July 9 and Viz Media licensed the series for the West, with Crunchyroll and Hulu picking up streaming duties. It hasn't been an easy affair for the series, considering that it has been over two months and chapters are still suffering delays, which is saying a lot, considering how Japanese animation studios are treated.

The series losing steam

The worst part about Zom 100 losing steam in terms of hype because of the delays is the fact that the premise and the story were working quite well. Akira Tendo's depressing lifestyle at 24 years old and getting a chance to live life at its fullest because of a zombie apocalypse is both hilarious and fascinating, which a lot of people enjoyed at first.

The animation by Bug Films had some really good moments and it seemed that this was going to be that studio's defining hit, but things have taken a turn for the worse.

Now is the time to see if the franchise can pick up after such a rocky start, although these delays are certainly not helping.

