Zom 100 manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Zom 100 manga by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata is one of the best series out there. It finally got an anime adaptation in 2023. Since October 2018, it has been serialized in Monthly Sunday Gene-X, a seinen manga publication by Shogakukan. The plot follows a young man named Akira Tendo, who discovers joy in the midst of a zombie apocalypse.

In July 2023, Bug Films released an anime adaptation of the series. Viz Media outside of Asia and Muse Communication for South and Southeast Asia have granted licenses for the English release. In August 2023, a live-action movie adaptation made its Netflix debut.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zom 100 manga and the character fates mentioned therein.

Where to read the Zom 100 manga

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, you can only buy the Zom 100 manga online. It may be purchased in paperback and digital formats through the businesses and retailers mentioned on Viz Media's official website.

Digital versions of Zom 100 manga are accessible on Google Play, iBooks, Kindle, and Nook. The manga can be purchased in paperback from many manga retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Kinokuniya, and RightStuf.

There isn't a place online where readers can get Zom 100 manga for free legally. Fans can browse unauthorized websites to read the manga, but as usual, we do not support any form of piracy because it negatively affects the series' authors.

What to expect from Zom 100 manga

Expand Tweet

Zom 100 manga follows Akira Tendo, a 24-year-old ZLM office worker who finds himself enmeshed in a mundane and pointless existence. Since he is dissatisfied with his profession, he lacks ambition and purpose. Nevertheless, when an unforeseen zombie outbreak brought on by experimental bioweaponry sweeps Tokyo, everything changes.

Akira chooses to embrace this chance to live more fully rather than give in to despair. To experience everything firsthand and to demonstrate that he is still alive and well, he decides to make a list of everything he wants to do before passing away. This choice is made with a renewed feeling of significance.

Expand Tweet

Akira sets off on a variety of thrilling and, at times, weird expeditions across the zombie-infested metropolis in the company of his friend Kenichiro 'Kencho' Ryuuzaki. Their tricks vary from cheap thrills like getting free meals at fancy restaurants to more pricey activities like riding roller coasters and traveling to haunted homes.

As they move through the dangerous streets swarming with flesh-eating zombies, Akira and Kencho encounter other survivors who have their own reasons for survival. Along the way, they form strange alliances, confront their fears, and come to understand the value of friendship and the human spirit's capacity to persist under pressure.

Is the Zom 100 manga finished or still ongoing?

Expand Tweet

The Zom 100 Bucket List of The Dead manga series is still ongoing and isn't finished. It began on October 19, 2018, and as of now, there are 57 chapters spread across 14 volumes. The latest volume, the 15th, is scheduled for release on September 19, 2023.

The focus of the narrative so far has been on Akira and the group as they journey to Kyushu Island, which is famous for its varied hot springs, dramatic mountains, and peaceful beaches. They have made the decision to travel for a month in order to tick off more items on their bucket list, leaving Tsuru behind to continue his work on the zombie vaccine at one of Umbriel Corporation's experimental labs.

Be sure to follow for more anime updates and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.