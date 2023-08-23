Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime announces upcoming release schedule with a possible hiatus

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime quickly gained popularity as one of the best new shows this season. Fans have been eagerly following the story of Akira Tendo and his unique group of companions and were left anticipating more after an unexpected delay in episode 6. But now, exciting news has arrived from the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga, which is the source material.
The latest news reveals that episode 6 will be airing on August 27, followed by the seventh, eighth, and ninth episodes further down the line, in September.
However, air dates for episodes 10-12 are still unknown, leaving fans in suspense and intensifying their anticipation for the next installment of this season's popular anime.
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime new release schedule
The Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime has become hugely popular this anime season, captivating audiences with its unique and refreshing approach to the zombie apocalypse genre. The show's vibrant visuals and a cast of relatable as well as wonderfully exaggerated characters have quickly gained it a dedicated fan following.
The release schedule for the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime has faced several delays, causing anticipation among fans. The sixth episode, originally planned for an earlier date, will now air on August 27. Following that, the seventh episode is scheduled for September 3, with a recap episode airing on September 10.
Returning to the regular schedule, episodes eight and nine are set to be released on September 17 and 24, respectively.
However, the broadcast dates for episodes 10 to 12 remain unknown, keeping fans eagerly waiting.
About the anime
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime stands out from other anime due to its unique take on the zombie genre. Unlike most zombie-themed stories that focus on survival and horror, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead adds humor and optimism to the post-apocalyptic setting.
The protagonist, Akira Tendo, captures the hearts of viewers with his unwavering determination to complete his rather simple bucket list before succumbing to the undead. This refreshing perspective on life in the face of adversity resonates deeply with audiences.
The animation and character designs in Zom 100 are visually captivating, drawing viewers into its world. The vibrant visuals and dynamic animation not only enhance the overall enjoyment of the series, but also set it apart visually from other shows in the genre.
Final thoughts
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime not only lives up to its popular manga source material, but also captures significant attention on various social media platforms. The series' combination of intense action, unique characters, and colorful visuals has quickly made it a favorite among viewers.
This beloved and distinctive anime will soon continue following the thrilling journey of Akira Tendo and his post-apocalyptic bucket list adventures.
