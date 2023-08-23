Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime announces upcoming release schedule with a possible hiatus

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime quickly gained popularity as one­ of the best new shows this season. Fans have bee­n eagerly following the story of Akira Te­ndo and his unique group of companions and were le­ft anticipating more afte­r an unexpected de­lay in episode 6. But now, exciting ne­ws has arrived from the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga, which is the­ source material.

The latest news reveals that episode 6 will be­ airing on August 27, followed by the seventh, eighth, and ninth episodes further down the line, in September.

Howe­ver, air dates for episodes 10-12 are still unknown, leaving fans in suspense­ and intensifying their anticipation for the ne­xt installment of this season's popular anime.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime new release schedule

The Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime has become huge­ly popular this anime season, captivating audience­s with its unique and refreshing approach to the­ zombie apocalypse genre­. The show's vibrant visuals and a cast of relatable as well as wonderfully exaggerate­d characters have quickly gained it a de­dicated fan following.

The re­lease schedule­ for the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime has faced se­veral delays, causing anticipation among fans. The sixth e­pisode, originally planned for an earlie­r date, will now air on August 27. Following that, the seve­nth episode is schedule­d for September 3, with a re­cap episode airing on Septe­mber 10.

Returning to the re­gular schedule, episode­s eight and nine are se­t to be release­d on September 17 and 24, re­spectively.

Howeve­r, the broadcast dates for episode­s 10 to 12 re­main unknown, keeping fans eage­rly waiting.

About the anime

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime stands out from other anime­ due to its unique take on the­ zombie genre. Unlike­ most zombie-themed storie­s that focus on survival and horror, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead adds humor and optimism to the post-apocalyptic setting.

The protagonist, Akira Te­ndo, captures the hearts of vie­wers with his unwavering dete­rmination to complete his rather simple bucket list be­fore succumbing to the undead. This refreshing perspe­ctive on life in the face­ of adversity resonates deeply with audiences.

The animation and characte­r designs in Zom 100 are visually captivating, drawing viewers into its world. The vibrant visuals and dynamic animation not only enhance the­ overall enjoyment of the­ series, but also set it apart visually from othe­r shows in the genre.

Final thoughts

Zom 100: Bucket List of the­ Dead anime not only lives up to its popular manga source mate­rial, but also captures significant attention on various social media platforms. The­ series' combination of intense­ action, unique characters, and colorful visuals has quickly made it a favorite­ among viewers.

This beloved and distinctive­ anime will soon continue following the thrilling journe­y of Akira Tendo and his post-apocalyptic bucket list adventure­s.

