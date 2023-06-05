Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 cover features Kenjaku's strongest opponent yet (and it's a woman)

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 is expected to release this year on July 4, 2023. Manga fans, particularly collectors, have been eagerly waiting for the release of the next volume of chapters. The cover of any book or volume is an essential component. It has to be eye-catching in order to attract buyers. The cover for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 has been released and it features Yuki Tsukumo.

Yuki Tsukumo, known for her exceptional strength and intelligence, has received mixed reactions from fans after it was revealed that she will be featured on the cover of the upcoming volume.

Cover art for Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 featuring Yuki Tsukumo upsets some fans

What do we know about Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23?

The individual chapters of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen are compiled and published by Shueisha in several tankobon volumes. The first volume was published on July 4, 2018. There are 22 volumes that have been released as of March 3, 2023.

The latest one, titled Sakurajima Colony: Reincarnated, encompasses chapters 191 to 199. Considering this, it is anticipated that volume 23 will include chapters 200 to 208.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 is set to release on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. As for the international release, the English edition of the volume is being published by Viz Media, while the French edition will be prepared and released by Ki-oon éditions.

Who is Yuki Tsukumo?

Yuki as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuki Tsukumo is one of only four special grade jujutsu sorcerers with tremendous strength and terrifying abilities. Her ultimate goal was to establish a world free of curses.

She proved to be one of Kenjaku's most fearsome opponents, pushing the sorcerer dangerously close to death. Kenjaku's survival was nothing short of a miracle, but Yuki was sadly killed instead.

How have fans reacted to the cover art for volume 23?

Fans would rather have preferred Sukuna or Gojo (Image via MAPPA)

Unfortunately, a lot of fans do not seem to be pleased with the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 cover art. Their dissatisfaction stems not only from the fact that it features a side character instead of popular figures like Sukuna or Gojo, but also because they perceive the artwork itself to be subpar.

Snow @Snowwydd @WSJ_manga not as bad as the mei mei cover but this is def up there as one of his worst cover @WSJ_manga not as bad as the mei mei cover but this is def up there as one of his worst cover 😭

Finn. @finnsbtw @WSJ_manga bro just give us a cover with gojo and sukuna on it, not this trash @WSJ_manga bro just give us a cover with gojo and sukuna on it, not this trash

Vifu @Vifu_Moore @WSJ_manga Worst JJK manga volume cover of all time. @WSJ_manga Worst JJK manga volume cover of all time.

Criticisms have been directed towards the anatomical aspects of the art, with many saying that it looks like it is fan made.

ℜ𝔢𝔰𝔬𝔫𝔞𝔫𝔠𝔢 @bookofsolace @WSJ_manga the nose lowkey looks off to me. @WSJ_manga the nose lowkey looks off to me.

Truth be told, there have been some amazing Jujutsu Kaisen fanart circulating on various social media platforms. For instance, Reddit user u/Neero2004 shared an impressive artwork portraying Sukuna.

Fanmade cover that looks better than the official one (Image via Reddit)

Therefore, it is understandable that fans feel let down by the cover art. These fanarts have raised expectations, leading to disappointment when official artwork falls short of their perceived standards.

Along with the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23, a coloring book is also slated to be released on the same day.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere just a couple of days later on Thursday, July 6, at 11:56 pm JST. It will cover the Gojo’s Past arc and part of the Shibuya Incident arc.

