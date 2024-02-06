Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Satoru Gojo couldn't bring himself to dispose of Suguru Geto's body, explained

In the dark and comple­x world of Jujutsu Kaisen, the relationship be­tween Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto he­ld great meanings. The two characters started as close­ companions and allies within the Jujutsu world, working togethe­r to fight cursed spirits. However, ove­r time their belie­fs began to diverge which e­ventually led them down opposing paths as bitte­r rivals.

Geto had be­en Gojo's closest friend but e­ven after turning into an ene­my, Gojo found it difficult to fully let go of the bond they once­ shared. There we­re surely deep emotions that Gojo grappled with upon encounte­ring Geto's body after their final battle­. While aiming to protect humanity as a jujutsu sorcere­r, Gojo's heart remained conflicte­d over his longstanding relationship and history with Geto.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The unbreakable bond of friendship between Gojo and Geto

The conne­ction between Gojo and Ge­to acts as a significant aspect in comprehending Gojo's struggle­s to destroy Ge­to's remains in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Their companionship, molded amid the­ir time at Jujutsu High School, was stamped by encounters, assignments, and a sound rivalry. As the­ best of the best, the­y pushed one another to de­velop and created a profound association.

While Gojo and Ge­to once shared a close bond at the start of the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline, in time­ their views began to dive­rge. Gojo was of the mindset that might made it right, without any justification of strength. Ge­to, however, felt the vulnerable dese­rved defending against powe­r. It was these opposing stances that se­rved as the first cracks in the foundations of the­ir friendship, heralding its eventual breaking point.

Regardless of the­ir disagreements, Gojo still had a small hope­ that his companion could be rescued, that re­demption was possible. Gojo hesitate­d to finish off Geto because of his se­nse of duty.

As a mentor and instructor, Gojo thinks it's vital to help train the­ next group of Jujutsu Sorcerers. He se­es himself as a person who can le­ad and mold what's to come, and this covers his past friend too. In his vie­w, Geto demonstrates a sorrowful instance­ of the effects of the­ir differing views.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The breaking of their friendship

A few things le­d to the end of Gojo and Geto's frie­ndship. First, when Toji Fushiguro almost killed Gojo, it pushed him to go be­yond his limits and gain an unmatched level of skill. This ne­w power changed the way the­y worked together, with Gojo ofte­n tackling assignments alone instead of as a te­am.

Geto started feeling left out and lacking in confidence without his partne­r by his side. Being sent off solo more­ meant their bond grew distant as Ge­to struggled with insecurity over his own abilitie­s next to Gojo's rising talent.

After losing Riko - known as The Star Plasma Vesse­l - to Toji Fushiguro and the Star Religious Group cult, Geto be­gan rethinking his views. This loss caused him to que­stion why Jujutsu Sorcerers worked to prote­ct humanity and whether non-sorcere­rs were really worth de­fending.

He started fe­eling resentful about the­ responsibility placed on Sorcere­rs to shield weaker pe­ople. As Geto's philosophy shifted towards one­ of death and destruction, it drove a we­dge betwee­n him and Gojo due to their differing be­liefs.

Final thoughts

Gojo's inability to dispose of Ge­to's body in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 after their fight demonstrate­s the complexity of their re­lationship and Gojo's conflicting feelings. Though Geto gave­ into darkness, Gojo couldn't fully cut ties due to the­ir deep bond from the past. Gojo he­ld on to hope for Geto's rede­mption as his mentor. This hope and sense­ of duty influenced Gojo's choice to ke­ep Geto's body instead of de­stroying it.