Jujutsu Kaisen will never beat hardwork vs. talent allegations (and Gojo's top students prove it)

Jujutsu Kaisen has some of the strongest characters in anime, ranging from the strongest in history, Ryomen Sukuna, to the strongest of today, Gojo Satoru. However, this doesn't mean that the students of Jujutsu Tech could be underestimated, for example, Gojo Satoru's students.

Sadly, these students were the only ones to reach a strong potential, and this makes the point that only students from the top three clans might be the strongest. Moreover, this also proves that talent might be the deciding factor in a character's potential as a sorcerer, as seen in the final battle against Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring how talent is superior to hard work in sorcery

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Cursed energy is the central powerscaling in Jujutsu Kaisen, which diversifies into numerous factors like the cursed techniques. The amount of cursed energy a person can upload defines their strength; however, manipulating this cursed energy is also a key factor that makes the strongest sorcerers.

The strongest sorcerers in the series are Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna. The former is considered the strongest of today due to his Limitless cursed technique and Six Eyes. On the other hand, the latter is known as the strongest in history due to his innovative use of a simple cursed technique and an efficient use of energy and its manipulation.

Gojo Satoru as seen with Yuji and Yuta (Image via MAPPA)

To pass his legacy onto the next generation, Gojo Satoru picked students to teach under his wing, trying to make them into overpowered beasts like him. However, only a few of them might have turned into the beasts Gojo was hoping to create, including Itadori Yuji, Yuta Okkotsu, and Maki Zenin.

All three of these students had a weak start, as they couldn't picture the power they had inside them. However, when the time came, these three became beasts, maybe even stronger than Gojo Satoru, and dominated the sorcery world, as showcased in the battle against Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

Even though a lot of sorcerers participated in this battle, the efforts of Yuta, Yuji, and Maki could be considered the most crucial to the defeat of the King of Curses. However, their strength also proved that the series favored talent compared to strength, as the strongest students of Gojo Satoru belonged to the top three strongest clans of the sorcery society.

Maki vs Sukuna as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami Shueisha)

Yuta belonged to the Gojo clan through the shared ancestry of one of Gojo's ancestors. Maki belonged to the Zenin clan, and Yuji is also an all but confirmed part of the third strongest clan, the Kamo clan, through Noritoshi Kamo (whom Kenjaku possessed and later gave birth to Itadori Yuji by possessing his mother).

On the other hand, other students who belonged to clans below the top three were on the sidelines. For instance, Inumaki Toge, from the Inumaki clan, lost his arms and was sidelined in the final fight against Sukuna. Panda, arguably the strongest cursed corpse, was sidelined before the final battle had even begun.

Analysis and final thoughts

While this might be a far-fetched thing to say, it doesn't mean that the other clans from Jujutsu Kaisen were useless. Sorcerers like Kusakabe, Miguel, and so many others also proved their strength in the battle against Ryomen Sukuna. So, Yuta, Yuji, and Maki might be the strongest ones, but the other clan members should be underestimated due to the presence of the most potent sorcerers.

