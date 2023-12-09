Jujutsu Kaisen x Bleach TYBW comparison causes a fandom war

Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach TYBW seem to have divided the anime and manga community after the latest fight involving Mahito, Yuji Itadori, and Aoi Todo. Both series have featured incredible fights with top-tier animation that entertained the respective fanbases.

Social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) are infamous for heated arguments between various fandoms. This was no different, as Jujutsu Kaisen fans and Bleach TYBW fans argued over which series had better fight sequences. Some Bleach fans even agreed that Gege Akutami’s series was better in terms of action, which only added fuel to the fire.

Fandom war ensues between Jujutsu Kaisen and TYBW loyalists over fight comparison

A small portion of the fans who had watched both Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach TYBW stated that the fight involving Mahito, Yuji Itadori, and Aoi Todo was far better in terms of emotional impact compared to the fights shown in the Bleach series.

Fans state that the recent Mahito fight was better than the ones seen in Bleach TYBW (Screengrab via X)

Some even agreed that the emotional aspect of the fight hit harder, and MAPPA’s animation elevated the overall experience. They also admitted that while Bleach had some fantastic moments, they were lacking in comparison. This caused a rather severe reaction from the Bleach fanbase. They stated that there were a ton of fights that left an unforgettable emotional impression on spectators.

They even stated that the emotions evoked by the fights in Bleach TYBW were far higher in comparison to the fights seen in Jujutsu Kaisen. Most fans agreed that the fight between Yamamoto and Yhwach was considerably superior to the majority, if not all, of the fights shown in Gege Akutami's anime series.

Some fans found the fights in Bleach better when compared to Jujutsu Kaisen (Screengrab via X)

There was another section of fans that were just surprised by the comparison. They believed that this comparison was pointless and that it didn’t particularly make any sense. According to them, both Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach TYBW had incredible fight scenes in their own right and had a ton of emotional impact.

Fans don't see the point in comparing the two anime series (Screengrab via X)

These netizens were quite shocked that a fan was comparing the Mahito, Aoi Todo, and Yuji Itadori fights to the ones in the Bleach series. It is quite easy to get caught up in the excitement, and it often leads to fandoms having verbal wars on X. It seemed like this was just another example.

Final Thoughts

Some people like one anime over another, and so the emotional impact differs. Jujutsu Kaisen fans could have their judgment impacted by a recency bias. Given that the Todo, Mahito, and Yuji fight is a lot more recent, fans might feel that it is objectively better than the fights seen in the Bleach TYBW series.

Many fans were rational and thought that comparing the emotional impact of the fights was meaningless. Instead, it is better to enjoy the respective shows and appreciate the entertainment they provide.

