Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta might already be able to use the attack that killed Gojo

Chapter 250 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga provided solid evidence that Yuta Okkotsu was an adept competitor of Ryomen Sukuna. This is particularly important to the manga's plot as Yuta and Yuji Itadori are the sorcerers' last hope to protect humanity. Notably, one of the biggest cliffhangers in the recent chapter was that Yuta used his Copy technique to use Sukuna's Cleave attack.

Recent chapters in the manga have shown that Yuta is strong enough to challenge and fight Sukuna and that his Copy ability is among the most useful in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, he may also have another trump card, which could be the move that Sukuna used to defeat Satoru Gojo in their now-memorable battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining how Yuta could have stolen the move Sukuna used to kill Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

The big cliffhanger in Jujutsu Kaisen manga's chapter 250 was that Yuta Okkotsu managed to copy Ryomen Sukuna's Cleave technique, seemingly hurting the King of Curses in the final page. However, things could go even further, and Yuta might also copy Sukuna's Space Dismantle move, which was the attack that killed Satoru Gojo a few months ago.

The explanation behind this theory is that Yuta was watching the entirety of Gojo and Sukuna's battle, picking up on their moves and abilities. He saw the moment Satoru was sliced in half by the King of Curses' Space Dismantle. Yuta also heard Sukuna explain how he accomplished this feat. So, there is a strong possibility that there was enough information to copy Space Dismantle and use it against its creator.

On paper, there is enough information for Yuta to copy that attack. However, it could present a writing problem for Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami since the Space Dismantle, in theory, could end the series quite quickly. Sukuna could heal himself with the Reverse Cursed Technique when he was at his peak, but currently, he is weakened, so this attack could mean the end for him.

Should Yuta be the one to kill Sukuna?

Yuta and Yuji are the sorcerers' last hope (Image via MAPPA).

It is easy to say that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is ending, and considering the deaths of Gojo, Kashimo, and Higuruma, it seems that everything is down to Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori to save the day for the sorcerers. That is why it makes sense if the two main characters, who started their journey being saved from execution by Gojo, were the ones to end Ryomen Sukuna.

There is also the element of Yuji and Sukuna having a long-standing rivalry because of the former's time as the latter's vessel, resulting in a fitting context for the protagonist to win. It is also worth pointing out that Yuta and Rika could be defeated before Yuji deals Sukuna the final blow, although this is only speculation.

