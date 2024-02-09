Kagurabachi chapter 20 spoilers: Hakuri aids Chihiro as he faces Kamunabi Clan's strongest fighter

Kagurabachi chapter 20 spoilers seem to have been leaked and made the rounds on various social media platforms like X. The previous chapter was incredibly exciting as we saw the series introduce Hakuri, who is a member of the Sazanami Clan. This clan is responsible for the smooth running of the Rakuzaichi auction that takes place every year.

Shiba and Chihiro were creating a strategy to steal the Shuinchi before it gets sold in the auction. Shiba suggested that making contact with the Sazanami Clan ahead of time would be far better than attempting to steal it on the day of the auction.

Ultimately, Kagurabachi chapter 19 ended with Chihiro saving Hakuri, who was not only a hostage but also a member of the Sazanami clan. Now that the spoilers have come out, here’s what fans can expect in the upcoming chapter when it gets released.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 20 which hasn’t been released yet.

Kagurabachi chapter 20 spoilers show Chihiro taking on Hiyuki, the strongest member of the Kamunabi Clan

Chihiro as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha/Takeru Hokazono)

Kagurabachi chapter 20 will pick up the conversation that Chihiro Rokuhira and Hakuri had at the end of chapter 19. Chihiro miraculously ended up meeting a member of the Sazanami Clan, or so he thought. Hakuri explains to Chihiro that he is no longer a part of the Sazanami Clan since he cannot use sorcery.

The motto of the clan is “More than anything else, honor the Rakuzaichi”. Members of this clan are trained to protect and continue the smooth running of the Rakuzaichi auction. Since he lacked powers, he could no longer contribute and was soon banished from the family.

He also stated that the auction was the worst thing he has seen, and he expressed keen interest in shutting it down once and for all.

Kagurabachi chapter 20 spoilers also showed that Hakuri might know the location of the Shinuchi. Hakuri asked Chihiro’s reason for stealing the Shinuchi, and he replied stating that innocent people would die to the sword if it is sold to the wrong person.

Since this was an underground market, Chihiro knew that only the absolute worst members of the society would be present for this market.

Hakuri Sazanami as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha/Takeru Hokazono)

Hakuri had a bit of an epiphany since he realized that stealing the Shinuchi would result in a permanent shutdown of the Rakuzaichi auction.

He decided to help Chihiro and their conversation was interrupted by Shiba, who wanted to inform Chihiro about the people who were trying to pursue him.

In the second half of Kagurabachi chapter 20, an elevator door opens and Chihiro makes contact with Hiyuki, the strongest fighter from the Kamunabi Clan. Shiba had also warned Chihiro that Hiyuki would be a wielder of the Flame Bone, which fans might be able to witness when the chapter officially releases.

Kagurabachi chapter 20 also introduces another member of the Kamunabi Clan member named Rikuo, whose appearance will most likely resemble that of a Sumo Wrestler. Hiyuki and Chihiro engage in a conversation, with the former asking the latter to give her the enchanted sword.

Hiyuki, the strongest member of the Kamunabi Clan (Image via Shueisha/Takeru Hokazono)

She believes that no individual should wield that sword since the powers are so high that it would be used for selfish reasons. The only ones who should wield such swords are members of the Kamunabi Clan since they place the country’s safety above anything else.

This thought process made Chihiro hesitate and Hiyuki advanced towards him with the intention to punch. However, Hakuri intervened and ended up receiving the blow meant for Chihiro. Hakuri yelled at Chihiro and reminded him that he saved a life, and that he deserved to wield the sword.

This helped Chihiro snap out of that thought, and Kagurabachi chapter 20 ended with Chihiro preparing to take on Hiyuki.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.