Kagurabachi chapter 19 spoilers: Chihiro finds a lead to Shinuchi's whereabouts before Rakuza Ichi auction

While Kagurabachi chapter 19 is slated to release on February 5, 2024, at 12 am JST, the spoilers and raw scans for the issue have already been leaked online. According to the spoilers, the chapter introduces a new character who becomes a vital lead for Chihiro to find the Sinuchi.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi ended the manga's first arc with Genichi Sojo's death and began a new one with Kamunabi deploying their strongest member, Hiyuki, to go after Chihiro to find both Cloud Gouger and the seventh Enchanted Blade.

Kagurabachi chapter 19 spoilers show Chihiro and Shiba hunting down Yakuzas

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 19 is titled Dark Knight. It begins with a listless boy thinking about his pet grasshopper he lost five years ago and succumbing to sadness at a cafe.

He sips his drink but spills it from his mouth while being lost in thought. The chapter blurb even subtly calls him an "idiot." Following this scene, the boy looks outside the window and finds two men engaged in battle.

Kagurabachi chapter 19 spoilers reveal that they are none other than Chihiro and Sojo. The scene illustrated is from when the duo fought for the first time, albeit shown from a different perspective.

Sojo vs Chihiro in chapter 8 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As the battle unfolds, the boy witnesses a flash of lightning. Although he hears vague terms such as "lightning rod," he doesn't comprehend their meaning. However, what surprises him the most is Chihiro standing his ground even after being hit by Sojo's lightning.

Seeing the protagonist's eyes full of resolve and determination, the boy identifies him as a Samurai. Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 19 time-skips to November 1, with seven days left until the Rakuza Ichi auction.

The same boy from the first scenes is seen saving a girl from a Yakuza gang because Chihiro's heroics ignited his "apathetic soul" on fire. Although he successfully helps the girl run away, he gets captured by the goons instead.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

They take the boy to their base, where their boss inquires about the girl. According to the Kagurabachi chapter 19 spoilers, these goons are involved in heinous crimes such as kidnapping. One of them asks the boy why he let the girl go.

The unnamed boy reveals that he wanted to become like the person (Chihiro) he saw once. Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 19 spoilers show the goons kicking the boy and pinning him to the ground.

However, he rises and chants Isho. While a dark flair appears on his left eye, it doesn't do anything. The Yakuza members find it amusing and call him an idiot. At that moment, one of them looks outside the window and finds a goldfish swimming by.

Chihiro wielding his blade, as seen in the manga cover 1 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

This sends everyone into a frenzy, as they look for ways to stop. However, Chihiro appears from the shadows and kills everyone with his Kuro. Kagurabachi chapter 19 reveals that Chihiro has been killing gangsters for the past few days.

A flashback conversation between Shiba and Chihiro discloses that Sojo didn't have Shinuichi. Even though he was the "exhibitor," the blade belonged to another person.

Shiba also reveals that he nothing useful in Sojo's abandoned warehouse besides some research documents. In other words, they discover that the former Cloud Gouger user had nothing to do with the auction.

Shiba, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Yet, Chihiro wonders why the Hishaku gave Sojo the Cloud Gouger, especially if he had nothing to do with the auction. Several points made no sense to either of them. Shiba then feels that everything will be answered on the date of Rakuza Ichi.

However, if they have to retrieve the Shinuchi, it'd be better for them to do it before the auction begins. As such, Shiba recommends establishing contact with the Sazanami family. Kagurabachi chapter 19 spoilers reveal that the Sazanami family is the "shadow authority."

Chihiro, as seen in chapter 18 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

They are the ones who have been controlling the Rakuza Ichi auction for 200 years. In other words, no matter who the new exhibitor is, Shiba surmises that the item should be under the Sazanami family's watch.

As a result, rather than waiting for the auction's day, it's ideal to confront them. However, Shiba also mentions the difficulty of contacting the said family, given little to no information available. That's why Chihiro suggests fishing out the acquaintances.

Back to the present, Kagurabachi chapter 19 shows the unnamed boy calling Chihiro a "Samurai." The protagonist thinks for a second and realizes that the boy was kidnapped by the gangsters.

In an almost comical way, he tells "Samurai" Chihiro that he needs him in his life, which leaves the latter confused. However, Chihiro soon discovers that the boy's name is Hakuri Sazanami. The chapter ends with the protagonist finding the exact lead he was looking for in an unforeseen place.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.