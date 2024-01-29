Kagurabachi chapter 19: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 19 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #10 on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, for international fans, the chapter will be available on February 18, on Shueisha-affiliated online platforms at 7 am PT.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw the aftermath of Chihiro's battle against Genichi Sojo, where the former emerged victorious. Later, the mafia boss perished while trying to seek powers from the Datenseki.

Besides that, the chapter introduced several Kamunabi higher-ups, who divulged their next plans. After learning about the existence of the seventh Enchanted Blade and Rokuhira's son possessed it, they sent their strongest member, Hiyuki, to find Chihiro and the Enchanted Blades.

Kagurabachi chapter 19 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, Kagurabachi chapter 19 will be released on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to differences in time zones, the chapter will be available to most fans outside Japan on February 4, 2024.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 19, according to their corresponding time zones are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, February 4 7 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 4 10 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 4 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, February 4 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 4 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, February 4 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, February 5 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 5 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 19

Chihiro Rokuhira in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts can read Kagurabachi chapter 19 in digital format on Shueisha's MangaPlus App, MangaPlus official website, Shonen Jump+ App, and Viz Media's site.

Notably, only the first and the latest three chapters can be read for free on these platforms. If a fan wants to read the rest of the chapters, they would have to purchase a subscription on these said platforms.

Kagurabachi chapter 18 recap

Kagurabachi chapter 18 began with the aftermath visuals of Chihiro's fight against Genichi Sojo. It was revealed that the protagonist broke the Cloud Gouger blade in half and emerged victorious against the Mafia Boss.

On the other hand, the Sojo was perplexed because he didn't expect the protagonist to break the blade. Furthermore, he was hurting not only due to the lethal blow he took but also because of overexerting himself.

Following that, he saw Chihiro Rokuhira and felt as if the Enchanted Blades took on his side. However, the protagonist reminded him that they had taken his side as well. At that moment, Shiba and Char rushed to Chihiro's help and found him in a battered state.

Sojo's death in Kagurabachi chapter 18 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Char tried to regrow the protagonist's arm using her powers but failed due to lack of experience. Chihiro consoled her saying that if it weren't for her healing his arm, he wouldn't have held the blade against Sojo.

Shiba then noticed Sojo crawling his way back to his lab, even though he was nearly dead. Inside the lab, the Mafia Boss saw that his machine had been destroyed.

He made one last attempt to hold the Datenseki and gain powers but blew himself up along with the mansion in the process. The chapter then time-skipped to ten days and saw several high-ranked Kamunabi sorcerers hold a meeting.

Retired owners of the Enchanted Blades (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

According to them, every Kamunabi Elite Squad member, barring Kazane and Ikuto Hagiwara died during the battle against Sojo. Moreover, they also discussed who will become the next user of Cloud Gouger and undergo the life-long contract.

The chapter also explained that when someone becomes an Enchanted Blade user, only they can demonstrate their powers until they die. Moreover, it was revealed that the Kamunabi had been protecting the retired Enchanted Blade owners who had fought in the Seitei War.

Hiyuki, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Besides that, the higher-ups found out about Chihiro and the existence of the seventh blade. Additionally, the Kamunabi disclosed that they couldn't find the Cloud Gouger blade in Sojo's base. As such, they surmised Chihiro might have taken it.

Therefore, the Kamunabi authorities assigned their strongest personnel, Hiyuki, to find Rokuhira's son and retrieve both Cloud Gouger and the seventh Enchanted Blade.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 19

A panel from Kagurabachi chapter 18 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 19 will likely show Chihiro Rokuhira's status following his fight against Genichi Sojo. Since he's missing an arm now, it will be interesting to see how he can still muster the courage to go after the Hishaku.

Although Sojo is gone, Chihiro can't rest easy because the Kamunabi has assigned Hiyuki to go after him. As such, Kagurabachi chapter 19 may also show the Rokuhira's son facing a new foe.

On the other hand, the chapter may also shift the perspective altogether and tease the Hishaku group. Overall, fans can expect another brilliant chapter from Takeru Hokazono next week.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.